If you’ve ever shopped for toys for 5 year olds then you know there is a lot of choice out there!

From play sets to scooters and craft sets to boardgames, it can be difficult to know what toys to pick – especially when they are really showing their personality and starting to display their interests too at this age.

This is why we’ve rounded up the best toys for 5 year olds for 2020. To help you choose the perfect gift or treat your child to a toy that will keep them entertained for hours. Fingers crossed for a bit of peace and quiet for mum and dad in the process!

What is a good toy for a 5 year old?

At the age of 5 children are physically stronger, can run faster, balance on one leg and throw further. They will like toys they can play with outside – when the weather permits. They love to win and be the best – so games with a competitive edge will be appealing. Plus, it’s a great way to help them burn off some of that energy!

Children of this age will happily spend long periods of time playing with friends. So open-ended toys, that allow for imaginative play, storytelling and creativity are great for just letting kids be kids and play in their own way.

As well as physical changes, five year olds are going through intellectual and emotional changes too. Plus, they’ve got a big milestone ahead of them – starting school!

These stages in a child’s development will have an impact on the toys for 5 year olds that they like to play with.

‘This is a period of great intellectual growth as your child begins to grasp more abstract ideas, like numbers, time and distance,’ says child psychologist Dr Pat Spungin.

Some children at the age of five are now ready to start to read. So educational toys or books that help build towards this stage are good. However, it’s important not to pressure your child into learning to read. Don’t push it unless they are interested in learning how.

‘It’s important to realise children develop at different speeds both physically and mentally,’ Dr Pat explains.

At this age children often develop their own interests – like cars, animals, characters, space, dolls or princesses. They may even start to collect things. The best toys for 5 year olds will help encourage this and give them an opportunity to talk about and engage with their new hobby. Whether this is drawing pictures, taking part in activities or playing with toys that relate to their particular interest.

The best toys for 5 year olds

Scroll down for our pick of the best toys for 5 year olds. All loved by kids and approved by parents, you’re sure to find something the 5 year old in your life will love!