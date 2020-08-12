If you’ve ever shopped for toys for 5 year olds then you know there is a lot of choice out there!
From play sets to scooters and craft sets to boardgames, it can be difficult to know what toys to pick – especially when they are really showing their personality and starting to display their interests too at this age.
This is why we’ve rounded up the best toys for 5 year olds for 2020. To help you choose the perfect gift or treat your child to a toy that will keep them entertained for hours. Fingers crossed for a bit of peace and quiet for mum and dad in the process!
What is a good toy for a 5 year old?
At the age of 5 children are physically stronger, can run faster, balance on one leg and throw further. They will like toys they can play with outside – when the weather permits. They love to win and be the best – so games with a competitive edge will be appealing. Plus, it’s a great way to help them burn off some of that energy!
Children of this age will happily spend long periods of time playing with friends. So open-ended toys, that allow for imaginative play, storytelling and creativity are great for just letting kids be kids and play in their own way.
As well as physical changes, five year olds are going through intellectual and emotional changes too. Plus, they’ve got a big milestone ahead of them – starting school!
These stages in a child’s development will have an impact on the toys for 5 year olds that they like to play with.
‘This is a period of great intellectual growth as your child begins to grasp more abstract ideas, like numbers, time and distance,’ says child psychologist Dr Pat Spungin.
Some children at the age of five are now ready to start to read. So educational toys or books that help build towards this stage are good. However, it’s important not to pressure your child into learning to read. Don’t push it unless they are interested in learning how.
‘It’s important to realise children develop at different speeds both physically and mentally,’ Dr Pat explains.
At this age children often develop their own interests – like cars, animals, characters, space, dolls or princesses. They may even start to collect things. The best toys for 5 year olds will help encourage this and give them an opportunity to talk about and engage with their new hobby. Whether this is drawing pictures, taking part in activities or playing with toys that relate to their particular interest.
The best toys for 5 year olds
Scroll down for our pick of the best toys for 5 year olds. All loved by kids and approved by parents, you’re sure to find something the 5 year old in your life will love!
John Lewis Frantic Frogs Game
Age Suitability:5 years and above
This bestselling game provides fun for all the family and kids will love competing to win by trying to make their frog the fastest to scoop up all the balls.
COST: £12
Maxi Micro Deluxe Scooter
Age Suitability:5 – 12 years
Micro scooters are in their own league when it comes to scooters for kids. This model has 3 wheels for balance and stability, great for every kid’s confidence and has been built to last – so it can be enjoyed by siblings and friends for years to come. This scooter is made from premium parts with wheels that will not wear away. Micro Scooter supply replacement brakes, decks and grips in a range of different colours.
COST: £124.95
John Lewis Kids Electronic Keyboard
Age Suitability:5 years and above
This electric keyboard comes with eight different instrument sounds. The 49 keys are able to play the Piano, Organ, Trumpet, E. Piano, Bass Guitar, Xylophone, Music Box and E. Guitar- so the possibilities for little musicians are endless!
COST: £22
My 1st Years Mog Story Collection Book
Age Suitability:5 years and above
This classic collection of Judith Kerr’s beloved stories features 3 timeless tales of Mog the forgetful cat, who is always finding herself in trouble. Written in rhyme, this book has over 100 pages to delight and entertain little minds. Plus, this book can be personalised with the child’s name and a message from the sender – so it makes a lovely gift that will last generations.
COST: £30
LeapFrog Magic Adventures Globe
Age Suitability:5 years and above
Using the stylus, children can tap on the 10" interactive learning globe and experience new places, languages, cultures, animals, geography, habitats and more through high-quality BBC videos. Parents love this bestselling toy for being both educational and engaging for kids.
COST: £63.99
LEGO City 60226 Mars Research Shuttle
Age Suitability:5 years and above
Little ones fascinated by space will be taking off with excitement when they receive this play set by Lego. Featuring two mini astronaut figures with a space research shuttle that has an opening cockpit, the set also comes with a Mars rover for exploring planets in galaxies near and far.
COST: £19.99
NOTH Superhero Colour In Cape
Age Suitability:3 - 10
The Super Hero Cape is outlined with a mix of retro super hero and comic strip icons and comes with seven permanent fabric pens allowing kids to go colour crazy and create their own bespoke fancy dress costume.
COST: £25
Swingball
Age Suitability:5 years and above
Hundreds of these bestselling tennis toys are sold every week as parents and children alike continue to enjoy this fun outdoor game. With an adjustable pole to make it suitable for all ages, this well-loved outdoor favourite is ideal for kids, adults and competitive families alike.
COST: £22.49
VTech Kidizoom 5.0 Megapixel Duo Children’s Camera with 4GB SD Card
Age Suitability:5 years and above
This kids camera is perfect for budding snappers who are fascinated with photography and are just itching to get their hands on their own camera. Children can take photos and videos and add fun effects, stamps and frames to their snaps and store them all on the 4GB SD Card that’s included with the kit.
COST: £59.99
Search and Find Princesses book
Age Suitability:5 years and up
From princess carriages and palaces to sparkling jewels and animal friends, children age 5 and up will love to search and find over 1,000 different things in this full colour activity book.
COST: £4.99
K’Nex 18025 Click and Construct Value Building Set
Age Suitability:5 years and above
Children will be able to create and build over 35 different models and designs with this K’nex starter kit that includes over 500 different pieces. The models vary in difficulty so kids can start off with simple designs before trying their hand at something a bit more tricky!
COST: £24.99
Make & Colour Paper Dolls Children’s Book
Age Suitability:5 years and above
This paper doll craft book comes complete with two press-out dolls and pages full of clothing and accessories to colour in that the figures can then be dressed up in. Children will love releasing their creativity and playing imaginatively with this book.
COST: £5.39
eeBoo Sloth in a Hurry Board Game
Age Suitability:5 years and above
This quick-action game gets everyone up, active and laughing. Easy to learn and play, this is a confidence building game that asks children to use their iimaginations and act out scenes based on who, what and how.
COST: £16.99
NOTH Kids Chalkboard Sword And Shield
Age Suitability:3 years and above
What’s better than a sword and shield for any little knight in training? A sword and shield that you can customise! The chalk board shield means that kids can draw on any design or coat of arms of their choosing, then it can be wiped clean and re-designed depending on which knight is playing that day!
COST: £26.99
Learning Resources Primary Science® Lab Set
Age Suitability: 3-7 years
Educational toy good for: Sparking curiosity and introducing children to scientific concepts such as common science vocabulary, observation, cause-and-effect and basic science lab safety.
Get hands-on with the wonders of chemistry and science using real science laboratory equipment made especially for kids.
‘For primary age children the ‘Primary Science® Lab Set’ is perfect for learning scientific investigation skills together at home! It provides lots of different experiment cards so it can be used again and again. The child-friendly lab pieces allow a child to safely and freely explore science,’ Primary School Teacher Joanne Moore says.
COST: £28.00
Orchard Toys Mammoth Maths Game
Age Suitability: 5+
Educational toy good for: Developing addition and subtraction skills, strategic thinking skills and encourages learning to take turns
Great for helping children to practice their numeracy skills, including addition and subtraction, this fun and appealing game can be played with up to four players and is good for both children beginning to get to grips with maths and those who are more confident with numbers.
COST: £12.95
Playmobil Horse Tack Shop
Age Suitability:5 years and above
Feed your child’s interest in the equine world without the cost or commitment associated with buying an actual horse by getting them this play tack shop by Playmobile. The set comes with a horse and range of riding accessories such as tack, grooming kit, rosettes, riding hats, saddles and more.
COST: £30
Orchard Toys First Time Tables
Age Suitability:5 years and above
Introduce children to the concept of multiplication with this fun game about pancakes! The elements of the game can be used by parents to help children understand the basics of multiplication and to help them grow in confidence.
COST: £10.99
My Living World Bug Explorer Activity Kit
Age Suitability:5 years and above
This bestselling kit is great for kids who love to spend time in the garden hunting for critters and children who are fascinated by bugs! This kit will help children capture and study bugs to help their interest in the natural world grow.
COST: £12.99
NOTHS Family Challenges Game
Age Suitability:Fun for the whole family
Children at this age just love hanging out and doing things as a family, so this fun box of challenges, designed to create lasting memories for families throughout the year, will be a welcome gift. The challenges cover a wide range of activities, from 'Plan & pack for a family picnic' to 'Paint each other's portraits' - some challenges have helpful hints or tips too. The box can be personalised, making a lovely present.
COST: £12.95
Gibsons Rebel Girls 100 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Age Suitability:5 years and above
The puzzle is perfect for teaching children about inspirational and empowering role models, including queens, activists, scientists, artists, sporting champions, iconic world leaders and little-known pioneers. The gorgeous bright, vibrant, colourful and imaginative illustrations make a wonderful final picture and kids will love putting the puzzle together with friends or family members.
COST: £10.49
NOTHS Doughnut Biscuit Bake And Craft Kit
Age Suitability:5 years and above
This wonderful bake and craft kit comes with everything needed to make 20 iced doughnut shaped biscuits and a fun doughnut tray craft activity. If the five year old in your life loves spending time in the kitchen and getting their hands messy cooking and baking with you they will love this activity.
COST: £19.99
Skipping rope
Age Suitability:5 years and above
This classic toy is also a current bestseller thanks to its timeless design and hours of play potential for kids. They can hop, skip and jump alone or with friends and the good quality materials make this skipping rope durable and long lasting.
COST: £7
John Lewis Buy It Right Shopping Game
Age Suitability:5 years and above
Up to four players can play this fun board game for kids that has three levels of game play depending on ability. This means all ages from 5 and up can play and enjoy the game about shopping, spending money and using change.
COST: £16.50