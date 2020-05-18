We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

So whether you have a big garden or a smaller one, any outdoor space is perfect for trampolines.

Ranging in size from toddler trampolines at 2ft to ones fit for the whole family at 14ft, there’s no limit to the styles and sizes of trampoline that you can buy online today.

But why a trampoline? Well, it turns out that now we’re all spending more time at home, movement is more important than ever before and fun workouts can really help our mental and physical health. Spending some time bouncing on a trampoline will help to strengthen bone density in people of all ages, improve circulation and core strength, as well as increase balance and coordination.

So they’re also great for encouraging fitness, as well as being loads of fun for kids!

If you’re looking for more fun outdoor toys to entertain your kids in the garden this summer, we’ve also got great recommendations for the best paddling pools to buy at the moment.

These are some of the best trampolines you can buy…

Vihaan 13′ Round Kid/Toddler Trampoline

This toddler’s trampoline from Wayfair.co.uk is suitable for all kids aged between 3 and 8 years old, making it the ideal starter trampoline to get little ones bouncing. It’s got a grab rail built-in for them to hold onto while they build up their confidence and is low to ground so easy to access for little legs.

Mookie Early Fun 3ft Toddler Trampoline

Another great trampoline for any kids over one year old, as this one is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. It also includes the protective frame pads and the handle is detachable.

Chad Valley My First 4ft Outdoor Kids Trampoline & Enclosure

This Chad Valley trampoline is 4ft in size and includes an enclosure so your child can bounce whichever way they like. It’s a great step-up from toddler trampolines and for those looking to get more bouncing confidence, without you having to worry about their safety.

GETS Mini Trampoline for Kids Whether you’re looking for a trampoline for fun or fitness, this one from Amazon covers all your bases. It doesn’t come with a supporting handle so it’s only suitable for children who have some confidence with bouncing, but it means that you have all the freedom of movement as you bounce around. Buy now SHEHUIREN Trampoline with Safety Enclosure Net

This colourful trampoline is a great toy to brighten up your garden. It’s a great size if you’ve got a bit of garden space but don’t want a trampoline to take up most of it. It comes complete with protective padding to keep little bouncers safe and an easy entrance/exit routine as well.

Plum 4.5ft Kids Trampoline with Enclosure

Another great trampoline from Argos, this one is 4.5ft in size so it’s perfect for little ones who have started to outgrow smaller trampolines. It still has the protective enclosure to make sure they don’t fall, as well as an easy entrance/exit route and reinforced springs to ensure better bouncing.

10ft Trampoline with Easi-Store Folding Enclosure & Flip Pad

This 10ft trampoline from very.co.uk is big enough for every member of the family to enjoy (although not all at the same time!). As well as Sportspower’s standard Quad Lok style frame, meaning it’s very easy to set up and take down, it’s also got super strong springs and a ladder leg which helps bouncers to climb safely onto the trampoline.

This trampoline also has a double-sided flip pad, meaning that you can change the colour of the trampoline whenever you feel like it – from blue to green, or vice versa.

Sportspower 8ft x 12ft Outdoor Kids Trampoline and Enclosure

This 8ft x 12ft trampoline with its unique square shape is a great fit for a bigger garden. Its premium metal stainless steel frame offers extra support and won’t rust in the rain, so as well as offering hours of fun in the summer, it’ll be fine to keep outside as the weather turns colder.

Sportspower 10ft Outdoor Kids Trampoline with Enclosure

There’s no messing around with this trampoline. It’s 10ft in size and comes with super strong springs, making for some of the best bouncing around. It’s also super easy to set up and take down, plus it comes with a safety enclosure to make sure your little ones can bounce safely at all times.

If 10ft isn’t quite big enough, Argos also sell this trampoline in 12ft and 14ft sizes.

With good weather set to continue into the summer months, there’s no better time than now to invest in one of these great outdoor toys.