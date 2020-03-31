We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

All available online and completely for free, these are the best online virtual tours for kids - taking them through some of the most famous museums, castles and sites in the world.

With schools closed and trips cancelled, many parents are turning to the best virtual tours of museums and art galleries to keep their kids informed and entertained during lockdown.

There’s no denying that coming face to face with a blue whale in person would be really exciting, but unless you’re planning an overseas trip – that might not have happened anytime soon. Except now, with virtual tours of the Smithsonian Museum, along with walkthroughs of the Roman baths and even Buckingham Palace, you and your children can discover whole new worlds with the best virtual tours for kids out there.

These are the best free virtual tours for kids

British Museum, England

While the British Museum’s 60 galleries would normally be packed in the lead up to the Easter holidays, their doors are closed for now. But you can watch, listen and learn all about the Egyptians and their bizarre mummifications, the Romans’ glutinous eating habits and lots more on their virtual tours.

Explore the museum itself here.

Through the Museum of the World online tour, you can browse through large selections of the museum and search through the exhibits by date, continent and category (art and design, trade and conflict etc). Each one comes with accompanying audio, offering a fascinating backstory to each piece.

Buckingham Palace, England

Ever wanted to see inside the Queen’s royal residence?

You can now have a nosey around some of the vast rooms in Buckingham Palace, thanks to Google Arts and Culture. It was originally created in honour of London Fashion Week 2018, so much of the exhibits on show are of extravagant clothes fit for a king, housed in extravagant rooms but you can see it all through this feature.

Edinburgh Castle, Scotland

Can you spot Queen Mary of Scot’s initials above the doorframe in Edinburgh Castle?

Thanks to Google Arts and Culture, you can have a look inside the famous Scottish castle and learn all about the infamous kings and queens that once walked around inside its walls.

Stonehenge, England

One of the biggest mysteries out there is the origin of Stonehenge. Now you and your little ones can learn all about it from the comfort of your own living room, with their in-depth and informative virtual tour.

Click on the pulsing icons on the video to dive deeper into the mystery and learn all about this marvel of human (or alien?) creation.

Roman Baths, England

Take a dip into the Roman times with this walkthrough of the Roman baths in Bath. Their virtual tour really makes you feel like you’re there, as you walk through the entrance and by-pass the ticket office – straight into the centre of the site.

The link panel on the right side of your screen will help you navigate and teach all curious minds about the people who bathed here and gods who were worshipped.

Cincinnati Zoo, USA

This is one of the oldest and most established zoos in the United States, with a collection of almost 2,000 animals.

And they have taken their online tour to the next level, introducing the world to their beautiful animals through Facebook Live videos. Their Home Safari series highlights their conservation work, but also the adorable faces of the giraffes, flamingos, lions and baby rhinos that they have on site. Tune in live, every day from 3pm.

Chester Zoo in England also did a live tour of their zoo in March and we’re excited to see if there’s going to be another one soon! Follow them on Facebook for updates, here.

Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, USA

This world-famous museum in Washington D.C is now open online and is one of the best virtual tours for kids out there. Explore all every single one of the exhibits with a 360-degree-view on their website.

In the Sant Ocean Hall, you can get up close and personal with a blue whale like you’ve never seen before. Many of the objects have small photo icons, which you can also click on and view information or closer images of the exhibit.

Mars Surface, Space

That’s right! NASA has given us access to the 360-camera sitting on the surface of Mars. Viewing it online, you can explore the surface of the planet right from your living room (or as otherwise known, your socially-distanced spaceship).

Not only does it tell you the story of how the rover got to the planet, there are also fun fact box about the rover itself and how it walks across the surface of Mars.

Get your kids learning about history, nature, art and culture with some of these fantastic educational and entertaining resources – all available online!