Children’s birthday party ideas and themes

Kids love parties at any age, so whatever big number they’re celebrating giving them the option to pick their favourite from these children’s birthday party themes will get them excited and ready to party!

From pirates to princesses we’ve rounded up the most popular children’s birthday party themes so that you can be sure they’ll find something they love. And we’ve thought of every little detail, too, so you can relax knowing that the extras have all been covered.

We know that time and money is tight with little ones around so we’ve made sure to keep ideas cheap, quick and easy. We’ve even thrown in free invites for you to simply print and fill out yourself, costing you not a penny (apart from the ink!).

And with every theme you’ll find ideas for food little ones will go wild for. From pretty pink marshmallow swizzle sticks for princesses to make your own burgers for Hollywood super stars, we’ve detailed sweet, savoury and drink options to make sure everything is themed perfectly. And we’ve not forgotten the cake. Because what’s a birthday without a good slice of cake?

Moving on to the decorations we’ve included ideas for simple solutions to quickly transform your home through to extravagant all-out trimmings if you’re feeling ambitious. Whichever ones you choose one thing’s for sure, your child will be impatient to show off the results to their friends.

Speaking of friends, entertaining a whole gaggle of kids is no easy task. To help ease the strain a little we’ve suggested games to play with your child and their friends, and because we don’t do things by halves we’ve matched them to each theme.

Children’s birthday party themes

With plenty of fun to be had all that’s left to do before you get started is to pick your theme. Scroll down to see each one and view their complete guide, with invites, food, drink, dress up, decoration, craft and game ideas.

If your little one is celebrating their first birthday then you’re naturally going to want to make it special. And what better way to do that than to theme it around their age? Make sure you set the standard for birthdays to come with these super sweet first birthday party ideas.

If your child loves the circus and all things magical then this theme is for them. From making your living room look like a big top to creating costumes fit for a ring leader – this guide for a circus themed party has everything you need for a fantastic day.

We’re sure you’re not short of a drama queen or two in your house, so why not give them centre stage for their birthday? Kids love getting all glammed up and with activities like karaoke on the cards, you might just end up having fun too!

With glitter galore this is the stuff of fairytale dreams. With plenty of pink thrown in every little princess would love a party theme like this.

Calling all pirates! Jump aboard for a whole lotta birthday fun. They’ll be running wild as it is come the day of their birthday so you may as well give the kids a theme that suits, like this fun pirate one!

House full of monkeys? They’ll love this jungle theme and you’ll love how easy it is to do, too. Perfect for pulling of a big bash at the last-minute.

Let your little ones run wild with a cowboy theme, perfect for getting their big day off with a bang.