Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are secretly engaged and expecting their first child together, according to reports from the BBC.

The 31-year-old and Boris, 55, became the first unmarried couple to occupy Downing Street when they moved in last year. According to the social media post on Carrie’s private Instagram account, Boris the couple became engaged late last year.

She wrote, ‘Many of you already know but for my friends that still don’t, we got engaged at the end of last year… and we’ve got a baby hatching early summer. Feel incredibly blessed.’

It’s been reported by the Mail that Carrie hired a personal spin doctor, Sarah Vaughan-Brown, who also happens to be a close friend of the couple, just a few days ago.

Former chancellor Sajid Javid, who reportedly resigned from his position within the Conservative government after a dispute with Boris Johnson offered his congratulations to the couple on twitter, calling the announcement “wonderful news”.

The news was reportedly an ‘open secret’ in Westminster, according to the Daily Mail. But it would appear that Boris’s father, Stanley, almost let the secret slip during an a recent interview with Saga. He told the magazine that he loved spending time with his grandparents, hinting there could be ‘more on the way’.

This will be Boris’s third marriage, who divorced his first wife and is now estranged from second wife Marina Wheeler. The couple separated in 2018, after marrying in 1993. They share four children together.

Carrie and Boris met when Carrie was working as Conservative Party communications chief. The pair were first reported to be dating in early 2019.

The prime minister’s fiancé is a senior adviser for US environmental campaign group Oceana, championing environmental issues.

She said in a speech at a Birdfair event last summer that politicians have a “gigantic responsibility” to care for the environment.

Congratulations to the happy couple!