Brian McFadden’s fiancee Danielle Parkinson is pregnant with their first child together after suffering two miscarriages.

The former Westlife star – is already dad to two daughters, Molly, 19, and Lilly-Sue, 17, from his marriage to Kerry Katona – has confirmed he’s expecting his third child, and the baby is due in May.

Speaking to OK magazine, Brian said, “We’re 15 weeks along now,” and Danielle added, “We’re due on 14 May. But they said normally with your first baby it can be early.”

As they announced the news, Brian and Danielle confessed they’d been trying for a baby for two years before turning to IVF treatment.

They suffered two devastating miscarriages before finally passing the three-month mark with their “miracle” baby, this time round.

This will be Danielle’s first child, and she said: “It does [feel like a miracle] but I feel awful saying that, as I’ve had so many messages on Instagram.

“The IVF community is so lovely and I’ve heard real traumatic stories from people who have been trying for 10 years, people who have had eight-plus miscarriages, so I feel we got lucky on our third attempt.”

Brian and Danielle actually credited the Queen‘s granddaughter, Zara Phillips and her husband, Mike Tindall, for putting them in touch with a nutritionist who they claim helped them conceive.

Brian explained: “Mike and Zara put us in touch with Simone the nutritionist who got us prepared for this time.

“After we had the miscarriage, we sat with them and talked. This woman would put us on a certain diet, and Mike guaranteed it would work. He was completely right.”

Brian has been married twice, to Kerry Katona and to Vogue Williams – who is now married to Spencer Matthews, and has two children with him, Theo and Gigi.

He split from Vogue in 2015, before meeting PE teacher Danielle, and they announced their engagement in December 2019.