Where to buy school uniforms online

If your child is are heading back to school soon, you may be in a rush to dig out out school jumpers, polo shirts (that might have been sacrificed in various home tie-dye activities over the last few weeks), P.E kits and shoes.

If you can’t find everything your child will need to start school again or they’ve since grown out of it, don’t worry. There are plenty of retailers where you can buy school uniforms online.

These are the places where you can buy school uniforms online

You might not be able to buy Tesco F&F Clothing’s school uniforms online, but big name supermarkets like Asda and department stores like John Lewis join the streams of other, general clothing shops that will sell items essential school uniform items like shirts, trousers and shoes online. Take a look at our list for some of the best places to buy school uniforms online.

John Lewis

Where would we be without John Lewis? Everything from girls’ summer school uniform dresses to pencil case essentials and lunch box favourites – all under one roof (or website in this case).

John Lewis stocks a great range of high quality, reliable and affordable school uniform, that perhaps even better yet, is all available to buy online and be delivered to your front door.

What we love: John Lewis school uniform is made from 100% cotton, meaning it’s kind to all skin types. It can also take a fair few runs in the playground and pen marks without falling apart, due to the reinforced patches and seams in the elbows and keens, and Teflon EcoElite fabric protection on all clothing.

They also have a buying guide to help you navigate things like sizing, since you can’t take kids into store to try things on at the moment.

Argos

Argos’ one stop shop for school uniform is ideal for stocking up or buying basic school supplies for the new term.

It was a while since kids were last at school and the weather has changed a LOT since then. So when they go back in June, it will out with the jumpers and trousers and in with shorts and dresses.

What we love: Argos offer much of their summer school uniform range in multi-packs, from as little as £7 for a 2-pack of boys’ school shorts, so you’ll never be without something for them to wear in the morning.

Asda

One of the classic go-tos for school uniform, Asda’s George collection offers all the school uniform basics you’ll need to buy online for next term. So while you’re stocking up on food for the week, you can also replenish the supply school shirts, trousers, skirts and socks – because who knows where they went!

What we love: All their school uniform is really affordable and includes deals on multipacks – like 5 polo shirts from as little as £6 and gingham dresses, from £4. Asda also offer a 100-day satisfaction guarantee, meaning that if you’re not happy with a product you can return it within 100 days for your money back.

Littlewoods

Littlewoods school uniform comes from the V by Very range and much of it has been given a host of 5-stars from happy parents, who rave about the clothing. They offer much of their school uniform in multipacks, including items like tracksuits and socks, perfect if you’re in need of a real re-stock before the summer term.

What we love: Littlewoods school uniform is designed with kids in mind, as all their pieces are easy wash, dry and iron. They have a huge range of choice in colours and designs, especially for essentials like shorts, skirts, shirts and dresses.

Matalan

Another great place to buy affordable, smart school uniform online. Matalan offers all the basics like pinafore dresses and boys’ school shorts, all of which will come in handy as the weather gets warmer in the summer term.

What we love: Matalan have a good range of sizes in their school uniform collection with some items available from 3-16 years.

New Look

Perhaps an unexpected choice for school uniform, but New Look offer a great range of girls’ school uniform pieces. From everything they’ll need to play sport to fashionable choices of school shoes and clothing – all available to buy online and have delivered to your home.

What we love: They’ve got school uniform to buy online like girls’ school shirts for under £10 each, as well as other essentials like school bags, water bottles and hair accessories to get them excited about going back to school. New Look also offering great discounts off your basket total with the code TREATME and free delivery if you spend over £25.

TU Clothing at Sainsbury’s

From TU Clothings’ range at Sainsbury’s, you can pick up anything you’ll need to see your child through to the end of the year. Their range of school uniform to buy online is high quality, breathable, stain resistant and water repellent – so it’s sure to withstand any playground activities.

They also have a huge selection of other basics like kids underwear and school shoes, along with a dedicated range for older secondary school boys and girls’ clothes.

What we love: TU’s school trousers have reinforced knees so there’s no need to worry about trousers ripping if they take a tumble in the playground. Their skirts and dresses have permanent pleats technology, meaning that pleats will hold their shape after multiple washes.

If your child needs a new school jumper, TU also offers a 2-pack of V-neck jumpers in a big range of colours so you’re bound to find one that fits your child’s uniform colours.

M&S

For reliable and smart school uniform, M&S has you covered.

What we love: M&S’ range of school uniform covers everything from stain-resistant polo shirts to weatherproof trousers and jumpers that retain that colour over many washes. You’ll be paying slightly more than other places to buy school uniform online but if you’re in need of high-quality school uniform that will see kids into the new school year, then M&S is perfect.

Clarks

School shoes are easily one of the items of school uniform that kids grow out of the quickest – and get battered in the playground the most.

Clarks have long since been parents’ go-to for school shoes and now you can buy this school uniform staple easily online with their handy guide on how to measure shoes at home.

What we love: Their shoes aren’t only high quality and reliable to get kids through the school year, they also come in all ranges of sizes. Specialist fits are available from Clarks with narrow, wide and extra wide sizing available, so everyone can find what they need.

Buy through Clarks’ website and get 10 per cent off your order when you sign up with an email.

Sports Direct

While Sports Direct don’t stock school uniform essentials like shirts and trousers, they will have everything you need to replenish your child’s P.E kit. So whether they’re just in need of a new pair of trainers or a full update, you can find everything you need here.

If you’ve got children who are a little older and need more specialist equipment like hockey sticks, Sports Direct offers a great range that’s good quality and budget friendly…just in case they don’t decide that hockey is for them after school finishes.

What we love: All of the children’s range at Sports Direct is really affordable. They also stock all the best sports brands from Nike to Adidas and beyond so you can also be assured you’re getting good quality kit for the money.

At the moment, there is also an offer of 20 per cent off full priced items on their website and home delivery available, so it’s easier than ever to buy school uniform online.

Schuh

If you’re looking for school shoes that kids will deem cool enough to wear outside of school hours (because let’s face it, they need to get plenty of wear out of them before their feet grow again) then Schuh is the place to go.

From Schuh online, you can buy school shoes from brands that kids love, like Lelli Kelly, Nike, Converse, Vans and Kickers – all available to be delivered to your front door.

What we love: As well as offering a great choice of brands, Schuh are currently winning the race on offers. As well as their general sale where you can get trainers for as little as £11.99, they are also offering 20 per cent off your order with the code TREAT20.

Start-rite shoes

Still can’t find the perfect school shoes at good price? Start-rite shoes have a huge range of girls and boys’ school shoes to buy online in every style you can think of.

What we love: Most of the shoes are all under £50 but Star-rite also have a great outlet range on their website, offering shoes for all occasions for discounted rates. It’s great chance to jump on brilliant bargains for school shoes for the new term or get in there early for the new school year.

WH Smith

For new stationary to get kids excited for the summer term, look no further than the back-to-school staples from WH Smith. All available to buy online, you can get everything from pencil cases to notebooks delivered to your front door safely and securely.

What we love: As well as a fantastic range covering everything little ones would ever need to get their work done, WH Smith’s have exciting styles and designs – such as this games controller-inspired pencil case. It’s perfect timing as well, since WH Smith currently have a huge clearance sale on.

Wilko

Wilko have all the stationary essentials your child will need this term, and all for affordable prices. Shop everything from calculators to binders and more online, with great savings available and speedy delivery.

What we love: Wilko literally have everything! And what’s even better, is that stocking up on stationary supplies for your child really won’t break the bank with a pack of ballpoint pens for as little as £1.

With so many deals when you look to buy school uniforms online, you’re sure to find everything you need to kit your child out for the summer term.

