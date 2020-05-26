We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As the weather warms up, thoughts are inevitably turning to whether we'll all be able to enjoy a summer break this year.

While the coronavirus outbreak means that travel abroad seems highly unlikely, with the recent easing of the government guidelines for lockdown, you may be questioning if UK breaks will be allowed at any point this year.

In the last two weeks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has explained that visits to the beach and countryside are now allowed.

So will we soon be able to stay overnight at these picturesque locations, at local campsites and caravan parks?

At the moment, staying overnight away from your home is strictly out of bounds. This means that campsites and caravan parks – which are normally ideal for affordable family breaks – have been closed since 23rd March.

So according to latest guidance, when are caravan parks reopening? And, when will campsites reopen?

When might campsites and caravan parks reopen?

Campsites and caravan parks have not yet reopened, and it looks as though there are no plans for them to open in the immediate future.

The next step in the government’s ‘unlocking’ of the country will not happen until 1st June at the earliest – and even then, holiday parks and campsites were not mentioned in this first phase of the plan.

It’s worth noting that the hospitality and leisure industries are not actually mentioned in the ‘road-map’ out of lockdown, until the third phase, which would mean that the government would not considering opening these kind of businesses until 4th July at the earliest.

The Camping and Caravanning Club have not yet made a mention of when they may reopen on their website, instead stating, ‘When the day comes and it’s safe to reopen, it will feel better than ever to be back.’

When are caravan parks reopening? Including holiday parks

Various caravan parks across the UK have revealed that they will not reopen until July at the earliest.

Haven, for example, have announced that they will be closed until at least 2nd July, while Pontins have said they are taking bookings only from 6th July.

In fact, you can book a summer 2020 break with Pontins here – they offer a range of solid cancellation and re-booking options if things change.

Dependant on government rules, it appears than that caravan parks will not be available for stays until early July, then.

When will campsites reopen?

Many have assumed that campsites may be eligible for an earlier, phased reopening, given that they are largely outside, and you may generally only camp with members of your household.

After all, the government has now permitted unlimited outdoor exercise, leaving many questioning whether pitching a tent (all whilst keeping a social distance), may soon be allowed too.

However, it appears that local campsites will not be able to open until July at the earliest, much like caravan parks.

The Caravan and Motorhome Club explained that while they have not been given any explicit guidance from the government yet, they are looking at a phased reopening in July.

They said, “The Government advice does not currently give the dates that campsites and touring sites are able to reopen and is conditional on further progress being made.

“At this time we are planning on the assumption that we will be able to introduce a phased reopening of our sites network during July.”