Now that the weather is chillier, outdoor parks and play areas aren’t as appealing. In the winter months, it’s all about keeping the little ones entertained indoors. This is why we’ve been searching for the best kids costumes and fancy dress outfits available so your children can enjoy a dress-up in the comfort of their home.
Dressing up is a brilliant way to stimulate your child’s imagination and creativity. It encourages them to put themselves in someone else’s shoes, while role-play helps them to deal with different situations – even if that situation is fighting an imaginary dragon or putting a spell on dad!
There are Baby Yoda outfits for babies (IF you can handle the cuteness, that is). Or a clownfish costume that’s guaranteed to make the whole family laugh. If your child prefers something a little more magical invest in a fairy cape or Harry Potter outfit. Or perhaps your child wants to play at being a professional, such as a police officer or nurse. Whatever their choices are, this round-up will spark plenty of adventures.
Dressing up is one of the easiest indoor activities children can do when it’s too cold to head out. If you’re looking for more ideas, we’ve created a guide of 69 cheap activities you can do with children.
Take a look at some of the best kids costumes and fancy dress outfits
DC Comics Batgirl Fancy Dress Costume
It may be technically for Halloween but anything goes when it comes to fancy dress. This Batgirl costume, with mask, dress and attached cape, is a winner.
From £15, George at Asda
Disney Princess Ariel Lilac & Green Mermaid Costume Set
Recreate a Disney classic with this perfect Little Mermaid Ariel costume. For 3-10 year olds, it comes complete with a fishtail dress and headband.
From £15, Tu at Sainsbury's
Police Officer Costume
The kids will take charge in this police officer outfit complete with shirt, trousers, hat, belt and toy walkie-talkie.
£17.99, Party Delights
Gruffalo Costume
Gruffalo fans will be obsessed with this costume. Prepare for them to never want to take this off, even when they're going to bed!
£24.99, Party Delights
Nurse Costume
Let your children look after you in this nurses outfit. At Smiffy's you can even add on fake syringes and a stethoscope for the full kit.
£13.99, Smiffy's
Trolls World Tour Movie Poppy Costume
Worn by Poppy in the Trolls World Tour movie, you can get the dress, wig and tiara set for under £20 at Very.co.uk. Go, go, go!
£19.99, very.co.uk
Toddler Clown Fish Costume
Get your 1-4 year old dressed up as Nemo, take some snaps and be sure to show them on their 18th birthday... the fun isn't just for the kids.
£27.99, very.co.uk
Rubies Disney™ Toy Story 4 Deluxe Woody Fancy Dress Costume
Get the little ones to play cowboy in the full Woody costume from Toy Story 4. Add this to the dressing up box and we guarantee it'll become a firm favourite.
£25, Next
Baby Yoda Children’s Costume
Fun for all the family, dress up babies 12 months and under in this Baby Yoda costume. It's bound to be a Facebook hit.
£19.99, John Lewis
Marvel Spider-Man Costume
The only spider you'll want in the house will be this one. Let the kids copy the iconic Marvel character and play superheroes for hours on end.
£21.75, Amazon
Harry Potter Costume
You're a wizard, Harry! Potterheads will go potty for this Gryffindor embroidered cloak.
£19.99, Fancy Dress
Princess Jasmine
Immerse the kids in a magical experience with this Princess Jasmine costume from Disney favourite, Aladdin. Pop them on a rug in the house and they can pretend they're on the magic carpet.
From £15, George at Asda
Star Fairy Cape Pink
The perfect fairy cape does exist. For an easy dress-up option this cape – complete with sparkly glitter stars – is a must buy
£35, Smallable
Disney Princess Rapunzel Dress Up Set
For the little ones who love to dress up as a princess, meet the Repunzel dress that'll make their dreams come true.
£25, Claire's