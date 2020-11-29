Best kids’ pyjamas: cosy and cute nightwear for boys and girls

‘If you’re on the lookout for the best kids pyjamas, you’ve come to the right place. After scouring some of our favourite high street retailers, supermarkets and independent brands, we’ve curated an edit of the cutest PJs for young children.

In our round-up you will find – amongst others – Marvel styles your tiny heroes will love, pretty jungle prints, friendly dinosaurs, a frilly fairy two-piece and some classic check options. Your little ones will be more than happy to snuggle up in bed wearing something from this selection of charming nightwear, and you won’t be able to resist taking a pic for grandma. What’s more, happy children are arguably easier to put to bed, in case you needed any help with the (notoriously tricky) bedtime routine.

There’s even eco-friendly organic cotton sets that mums and dad will appreciate, fleecy numbers to keep kids cosy in winter and onesies for kids who like to keep things simple. Basically, pyjamas to suit just about everyone.

Here at GoodtoKnow we offer plenty of shopping tips for kidswear and babywear, as well as toys and devices. For example, you may be looking for the best trainers for kids, or you’re in need of some fun wellies for kids so they don’t ruin their shoes. Or you might need some help deciding on electronic devices, such as choosing tablets for kids – whatever you need to know head over to our children’s features for advice.

But, for now, treat your kids to a perfect pair of PJs. Scroll down to shop some of the best styles around.

Shop our edit of the best kids’ pyjamas