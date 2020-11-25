Best trainers for kids – including Nike, Adidas sneakers and running shoes

If your little one is in need of some new trainers, or you’re thinking of Christmas pressies they’ll love then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve made it our mission to find the very best kicks that the kids will actually be glad to put on, with no tantrums. From classic branded pairs from Vans (who recently created a sensory shoe for people with autism) and Adidas, to nostalgic styles from Converse and Puma, we’re here to show you some of the best kids trainers to shop now.
How to choose the best trainers for kids?
To find the best pair it’s all about function, style and budget. It’s of course up to you and your children which pairs you like but Velcro are generally a better choice for toddlers. Older kids may prefer lace-up or slip-on styles from more well-known brands such as Nike and Adidas. Trainers can get a bit stinky if they’re worn a lot so it’s best to keep trainers as clean as possible, a shoe deodoriser is always handy to use to keep them fresher for longer. Make sure you replace shoes once children have grown out of them to avoid any scrunched up toes.
READ MORE: The best kids Wellington boots to try out
Are trainers bad for children’s feet?
Out of all the shoes children can wear, trainers are one of the most foot-friendly styles. This is of course if you make sure you get the right fit; places such as Clarks offer a free foot measuring service, this is ideal to get the correct size. It’s also good to look to stores which offer half sizes to get it even more spot on. For early walkers and toddlers, details such as Velcro straps and cushioned insoles will make it easier for those who can’t tie laces yet. For older kids, make sure they always have their laces tied securely to make sure their posture is on the right track. It’s also a good choice to make sure the trainers are used for the right purpose – so specific sports styles for exercise and trend-led pairs from the high street and supermarket brands for everyday use.
Now you know what to look for, take a look at our carefully curated edit of the best children’s trainers to suit all ages, styles and budgets. Happy shopping!
Shop best kids trainers:
Esplar Infant Trainers
If you're on the lookout for sustainable options then Veja is a go-to. Ethically driven and ecologically grounded, Veje creates trainers made from organic cotton and recyclable materials.
Priced: £59.99 Veja at Office
Smash Animals Trainers
Puma's kitty cat trainers with handy Velco fastening are puurfect for toddlers and new walkers.
Priced: £26 Puma at Zalando
Multi Hi Confetti Trainers
Party feet are here thanks to these exclusive Converse at Schuh. Rainbow polka dots are what everyone needs to brighten up winter outfits.
Priced: £35 Converse at Schuh
First Walkers Hey Duggee High Top Trainers
If you know a child (most likely under 3) then they may have a slight obsession with Hey Duggee. Make their day with these first walker high top trainers they'll be desperate to put on.
Priced: £14 at George at Asda
Gazelle Trainers
Same as adult trainer styles, you can't beat a classic. The Gazelle pairs are one of Adidas' most-loved styles – you can see why.
Priced: £35 at Adidas
Iridescent Disruptor Ii Liquid Luster
Live out your Spice Girl fever dreams through your kids. These chunky, platform, iridescent Fila trainers are back from the 90s.
Priced: £50 Fila at Very.co.uk
Stone Twin Strap Casual Trainers
Need an everyday pair which isn't too sporty looking? Tu at Sainsbury's has the perfect trainer that'll look sleek with jeans and a jumper or a puffer coat.
Priced: from £13 at Tu at Sainsbury's
2V Glitter Infant Trainers
Add some sparkle into winter wardrobes with these fab-u-lous glitter Converse. Every little girl will love to show off in these beauties.
Priced: £35 Converse at Next
Kids’ Freshfeet™ Glitter Chunky Trainers
M&S are known for their comfy shoe collections, this time it's kids kicks. With a squidgy foam insole, it also has antibacterial Freshfeet™ technology to keep stinky feet at bay.
Priced: £25 at Marks and Spencer
574 Varsity Sport
An iconic trainer doesn't have to just be for adults. This sporty pair of kicks is a winner for those little adventurers.
Priced: £38 at New Balance
Junior Max Aura 2 Trainers
This black and pink statement pair of Jordans will be the centre of attention at the park. With cushioning, platform and a rubber outer sole they'll be perfect for running around.
Priced: £64.99 Jordan at Footasylum
Air Force 1 Infant
Nike's Air Force 1 trainers are popular with all ages. This mini-me pair is the unisex style that'll add edge to any outfit.
Priced: £37.99 Nike at Office
Ath Flux Toddler Blue Synthetic
You can always rely on Clarks to have a big selection of footwear that fits to perfection. This lightweight trainer is available in half and full sizes and 9 different colours.
Priced: £32 at Clarks
Microspec Childrens Trainers
Sketchers are known for offering ultimate comfort for all. This children's pair has a cushioned insole, padded ankle collar and foam midsole.
Priced: £28 Sketchers at Sports Direct
Old Skool Trainers
These little Vans for toddlers are the nostalgic touch they'll be too young to appreciate, but adults will. What the little ones will like is the easy to walk in Velcro style.
Priced: £33 Vans at Schuh