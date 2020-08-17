We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A child receiving their first watch is, in many ways, a milestone event - a step towards independence and the adult world.



There are three different types to choose from, depending on your child’s needs and age: analogue, digital and smart watches.

The former helps teach younger children to tell the time, whereas digital and smart options are great for slightly older kids who can engage with their watch more.

Here are some of the best kids’ watches out there at the moment.

Best kids’ analogue watches

1) Marvel Avengers Time Teacher

Key features Key reasons to buy Plastic case

Black silicone strap

Buckle clasp

Quartz Teaches children to tell the time

Overall verdict: The Marvel Avengers Time Teacher watch, like others on the market, has a brilliant time-teaching function, which makes learning to tell the time easy and enjoyable. It has been designed so the hour and minute hands are clearly labelled and the second hand is bright white, standing out against the coloured dial. Not to mention, the Avengers characters make the piece fun for little ones. The product description says it’s suitable for kids age 6 or over and the glowing customer reviews prove that this product is popular with both children and their parents. One person, who gave the watch five stars, commented on the Argos website, ‘Bought this for my nephew who is learning to tell time. The hours and minutes are clearly marked for him and he loves the design.’

Cost: £11.99

BUY IT NOW

2) Princess Time Teacher

Key features Key reasons to buy Stone set base metal case

Pink rubber strap

Buckle clasp

Quartz Teaches children to tell the time

Overall verdict: The Princess Time Teacher is another great option, with an eye-catching Disney Princess design – with Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella and Belle on the clock face. The hands are labelled with the hour and minute written on them, so children can learn to tell the time faster. As plenty of reviews attest, little ones (and parents) will not be left disappointed. One thrilled customer wrote, ‘It’s clear and simple dials really make it easy to explain to a 5-year-old how to tell the time.’

Cost: £11.99

BUY IT NOW

3) Zeiger Rainbow Watch

Key features Key reasons to buy Japanese Quartz

34mm plastic case

Fits 14.5-20cm wrist Simple, affordable everyday watch

Practical design

Big Arabia numbers easy for kids to read the time

Overall verdict: The Zeiger rainbow watch is great for everyday use and is built to withstand rain and splashes of water. However, it’s not suitable for swimming, diving or showering. It’s built with practicality in mind – the white dial makes it easier for kids to see the number clearly and the silicone band is comfortable and adjustable. It also comes with a gift box and a 1-year warranty – so if there are any problems with the quality it can be exchanged.

Customers have been quick to comment on the watch’s practical nature, adding that this product is great for a child’s very first timepiece. One said, ‘I bought this for my little girl to gift to her friend on her birthday. It is very lightweight which is perfect for a young child. The straps also felt very soft against the skin, again another plus for delicate ones. The strap was also quite flexible which is great for kids as we all know how “careful” they can be. Another plus is that the numbers are large enough to be easily seen. My daughter’s friend really loves this watch and I think it’s super for a first watch.’

Cost: £10.99

BUY IT NOW

4) Spiderman Blue Kids’ Watch

Key features Key reasons to buy Velcro strap

33 mm diameter

Stainless steel case Velcro strap is comfortable for kids

Helps children learn to tell the time

Overall verdict: What child doesn’t want a superhero splashed across the front of their watch? This Spiderman time-telling watch is great for comic book and movie lovers. Like other products, it has clearly labelled clock arms and has numbers on the outer ridge to help with reading how many minutes have passed.

The red velcro strap also means that it’s comfortable and adaptable for growth. One reviewer commented on this feature, ‘The strap is velcro which is much better than the traditional hole and hook and has the added advantage of guaranteeing a perfect fit. All in all, I would recommend this item for a child.’

Cost: £19.99

BUY IT NOW

Best kids’ digital watches

5) Disney Frozen Stone Light Up Watch and Jewellery Set

Key features Key reasons to buy Case width is 35mm

Base metal case

Blue plastic strap

Buckle clasp Comes with three pieces of jewellery

Light-up feature

Overall verdict: It’s four for the price of one with this Frozen watch and jewllery set, as the product comes with three additional bracelets: a blue and white beaded one, a blue coil design and a blue crystal ball style. Frozen fans will love the adorable crystal stud face with Elsa and Anna on it, as well as a glittery blue strap. Another novelty feature is the case which lights up. The dial has a digital display window and shows the time in a 24-hour style, which can help children learn the military format.

This watch is best-suited to kids age 6 or over and explains it come with a 1-year manufacturers guarantee. One happy customer said: ‘Bought this cute little watch and bracelet set for my 6-year old daughter. A lovely little way to help her get a sense of time keeping. Would make a nice gift for a little friend’s birthday too.’

Cost: £14.99

BUY IT NOW

6) Avengers Children’s Watch

Key features Key reasons to buy Avengers printed dial

Projector function of 10 images

Digital display

1-year guarantee Affordable watch with built in projector

Overall verdict: This cheap and cheerful Avengers watch is a double whammy, as it comes with its own projection function – which means kids can shine 10 different images from their watch. The chunky, plastic design – which features a durable PU strap – also means it’s likely to survive knocks and drops. But in the event of the watch breaking, it does come with a year-long guarantee.

Most customers have commented on the high quality of the watch and projections – especially considering the affordable price. One happy customer said, ‘Great for my 4-year old. The projections are better than expected. Definitely worth the money.’

Cost: £9.99

BUY IT NOW

7) Lorus Pink Watch

Key features Key reasons to buy Case width is 33mm

Quartz

Backlight

Date and day display

Water resistant to 100m Great extra features e.g. date display/stopwatch

Comfortable and sturdy timepiece

Overall verdict: This Lorus Pink watch not only provides the time but offers a whole host of other great functions – so there’s plenty to keep little ones entertained. It includes a stopwatch, alarm, countdown timer, second timezone and backlight – which is ideal for seeing the time in darker conditions.

The pink resin strap has a buckle clasp so stays in place and the scratch resistant glass means it’s likely to withstand a few knocks. It’s also water resistant of up to 100m, so can survive paddling pools, swims and showers and there is a 2-year guarantee if it fails to deliver.

Due to the variety of features it seems this watch is better suited to older kids. One grandma left a glowing review saying, ‘The watch was a birthday gift for my 10-year-old granddaughter, I chose a digital watch for ease of her reading the time rather than one with hands. The watch was perfect in fit, easy to use and looks attractive.’

Cost: £19.99

BUY IT NOW

Best kids’ smart watches

8) VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch

Key features Key reasons to buy Two cameras

Parental controls

Touchscreen

Games and apps Great extra features e.g. photo filters/clock faces

Comes with parental controls

Overall verdict: There’s plenty to explore with this VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch, from the games to the 55 customisable clock faces. What’s more, there’s a whole host of photo effects, with stamps, frames and filters for children to play with. Users can tap the clock or the owl to hear the time spoken and the cute character does so in both analogue and digital modes. It’s built with a motion sensor for active play challenges, as well as a pedometer to count your steps. The VTech KidiZoom also comes with parental controls, so games can be disabled easily and daily time limits can be set.

Smart watches tend to cost more than digital or analogue ones but the extra functions justify the price – however, these additions are not so complex that kids will be overwhelmed. One reviewer commented on this factor saying, ‘This watch was a great bit as a present. The ability to take pictures and then edit them with clip art was lots of fun. Quality of camera is good for the product. 7-year-old was able to navigate its use without much assistance.’

Cost: £48.77

BUY IT NOW

9) Garmin Vivofit

Key features Key reasons to buy Activity and lifestyle tracker

1+ year battery life

Swim-friendly Promotes a more active lifestyle through reward system

Parents can tailor to suit family

Overall verdict: A standout feature from this Garmin Vivofit watch is that it rewards kids with more games and apps the more active they are. It also has the option for reminder alerts and task timer which keeps kids on top of chores, such as homework, practise time and brushing their teeth. But, fear not, adults can access the device and tailor chore management and reward tools on the parent-controlled app. Kids can also explore the different activities the watch has to offer with some friendly faces, such as Ariel, Rapunzel, Belle, Mulan and Jasmine.

The watch comes in a multitude of designs, from Frozen and Captain American to Minnie Mouse and Star Wars – so there’s something for every taste.

Many customers have commented on how the watch has helped their child develop time management skills and has made them generally more active. One reviewer said, ‘We bought this for out 6-year-old as reward tool and to encourage activity. It does both very well. He loves getting his 60 mins of activity to play the next step of the adventure and does his chores or behaves well to get the virtual coins that we turn into small prizes. Very clever.’

Cost: £39.99

BUY IT NOW

10) FitBit Ace 2

Key features Key reasons to buy 5 days of battery life

Multi-platform operating system Reward system for activity

Overall verdict: This FitBit Ace 2 watch is designed to get children moving by tracking steps and active minutes to promote a more healthy lifestyle. Children earn virtual badges and on-screen celebrations when they reach their goals. The Fitbit Ace 2 improves on the previous model with a more eye-catching design, better screen and improved water resistance – it’s also slightly cheaper.

One happy customer commented on how certain functions helped with day-to-day routines, saying, ‘Our kids have loved having a Fitbit. Before bedtime they check their stats for the day and have a fun completion going on between themselves. The animations are cute and I like the sleep tracking function as a reminder to try and win the constant battle at bedtime.’

Cost: £69.99

BUY IT NOW