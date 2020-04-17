Trending:

    • Knock-knock jokes are simple ways to get kids laughing and these ones are so easy to remember. These are the best knock-knock jokes for kids…

    Never underestimate the power of a brilliant knock-knock joke to bring the giggles out of kids. These ones are the best knock-knock jokes out there, so they’ll be rolling around on the floor before you know it.

    Looking for a new game? Challenge your kids to come up with their own knock-knock joke. They can use their own name as inspiration for a funny question-answer style joke. This is a great example…

    Knock, knock!
    Who’s there?
    Jess.
    Jess, who?
    Jess me, myself and I!

    1. Knock, knock.

    Who’s there?

    Cow says.

    Cow says, who?

    No, a cow says mooooo!

     

    2. Knock, knock

    Who’s there?

    Water.

    Water, who?

    Water you doing? Just open the door!

     

    3. Knock knock.

    Who’s there?

    Boo.

    Boo, who?

    Hey, don’t cry!

     

    4. Knock knock.

    Who’s there?

    Snow.

    Snow, who?

    Snow use. I forgot my name again!

     

    5. Knock knock.

    Who’s there?

    Broken pencil.

    Broken pencil, who?

    Never mind, there’s no point!

     

    6. Knock, knock.

    Who’s there?

    Dozen.

    Dozen, who?

    Dozen anybody want to let me in?

     

    7. Knock, knock

    Who’s there?

    Spell

    Spell, who?

    W-H-O!

     

    8. Knock, knock

    Who’s there?

    Hatch

    Hatch, who?

    Bless you!

    9. Knock Knock

    Who’s there?

    Annie

    Annie, who?

    Annie way you can let me in?

     

    10. Knock, knock

    Who’s there?

    Hawaii

    Hawaii,who?

    I’m fine, Hawaii you?

     

    11. Knock, knock.

    Who’s there?

    A herd.

    A herd, who?

    A herd you were home. Can you come out to play?

     

    12. Knock, knock.

    Who’s there?

    Goat.

    Goat, who?

    Goat to the door and find out.

     

    13. Knock, knock.

    Who’s there?

    Donut.

    Donut, who?

    Donut ask, it’s a secret!

     

    14. Knock, knock.

    Who’s there?

    Who.

    Who, who?

    Is there an owl in here?

     

    15. Knock, knock.

    Who’s there?

    Banana.

    Banana, who?

    Banana split!

     

    16. Knock, knock.

    Who’s there?

    Broccoli!

    Broccoli, who?

    Broccoli doesn’t have a last name, silly.

     

    17. Knock, knock.

    Who’s there?

    Lettuce.

    Lettuce, who?

    Let us in; we’re freezing!

    18. Knock, knock.

    Who’s there?

    Alpaca

    Alpaca, who?

    Alpaca the suitcase, you load up the car!

     

    19. Knock, knock

    Who’s there?

    Barbie

    Barbie, who?

    Barbie-Q Chicken

     

    20. Knock, knock.

    Who’s there?

    Harry.

    Harry, who?

    Harry up and answer the door!

     

    21. Will you remember me in a year?

    Yes.

    Will you remember me in a month?

    Yes.

    Will you remember me in a week?

    Yes.

    Will you remember me in a day?

    Yes.

    Knock, knock.

    Who’s there?

    See, you forgot me already!

     

    22. Knock, knock.

    Figs.

    Figs who?

    Fix your doorbell, it’s broken!

    23. Interrupting, squawking parrot.

    Interrupting, squawking parr-

    SQUAAAAAAAAAWK!

    (this one will be really funny as kids try to get the timing just right!)

     

    24. Knock, Knock.

    Who’s there?

    Barry

    Barry, who?

    Barry the treasure where no one will find it

     

    25. Knock, Knock.

    Who’s there?

    Ben

    Ben, who?

    Ben knocking on this door all morning

    26. Knock, Knock.

    Who’s there?

    Burglar!

    Burglar, who?

    Burglars don’t knock!

    27. Knock, Knock.

    Who’s there?

    Butter

    Butter, who?

    Butter be quick, I have to go to the bathroom !

    These are the best kids knock-knock jokes, can you think of any more?