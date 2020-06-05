We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Although children can catch coronavirus, according to the NHS, it tends to be less often than adults and less of a serious health concern for them.

At the beginning of the pandemic, not much was known about the coronavirus, but it was confidently reported that when kids were showing symptoms, it was having less of a detrimental affect on their health.

This is perhaps one of the reassuring factors that has led government ministers to allow schools to reopen from June 1. However, it’s natural for parents to be worried about exposing their children to the virus now that some pupils have returned to class, as many still wonder how social distancing in schools will work effectively.

As such, it’s now more important than ever that we are vigilant about noticing the tell-tale signs of coronavirus in our kids.

However, there does not appear to be much cause to worry unduly about your child catching coronavirus, or suffering seriously with it. Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter from the University of Cambridge explained to Channel 4 this month that children have a one in 5.3 million chance of experiencing serious, deadly effects of the virus. This means that while for kids, symptoms of Covid are unpleasant the disease is very unlikely to have long-term effect on them physically.

But as society begins to open up again with the most recent announcement by Boris Johnson, it’s important to know the symptoms of Covid 19 in kids to avoid them potentially passing the virus onto someone else.

What are the Covid symptoms in kids?

The symptoms of Covid in kids are much the same as in adults.

As worrying as the virus is, these signs are notably many of the symptoms of less serious illnesses or conditions like the flu or a cold. And sometimes it’s hard to know the difference between coronavirus symptoms and hay fever. So it’s important to be aware of exactly when you should seek medical help.

Symptoms of Covid in kids include:

A high temperature

A new, continuous cough

A loss or change to sense of smell or taste

The NHS advises that you should seek medical help via the 111 service (for children over 5 years old) or contact your GP surgery if your child:

Is under three months old and has a temperature of 38C or higher

Is three to six months old and has a temperature of 39C or higher

Has other signs of illness like a rash, as well as a high temperature

Has a high temperature that’s lasted for 5 days or more

Does not want to eat, or is not their usual self and you are worried

Has a high temperature that does not come down with paracetamol

Is dehydrated (i.e. nappies are not very wet, they have sunken eyes and don’t cry tears)

While these aren’t necessarily the symptoms of Covid, they are similar to the ones that children show when they have the virus.

According to the NHS, if your child has any of the following more serious symptoms, you should call 999 immediately for medical help:

Has a stiff neck

They have a rash that does not fade when you press a glass against it

Is bothered by light

Has a seizure or fit for the first time (they cannot stop shaking)

They have unusually cold hands and feet

Has pale, blotchy, blue or grey skin

Has a weak, high-pitched cry that’s not like their usual cry

Is drowsy and hard to wake

Is extremely agitated (does not stop crying) or is confused

Finds it hard to breathe and sucks their stomach in under their ribs

Has a soft spot on their head that curves outwards

Is not responding like they usually do, or not interested in feeding or usual activities

The above symptoms are not necessarily symptoms of coronavirus.

It’s also very important to seek immediate medical help even if you don’t suspect them to have Covid, as the above symptoms are indicative of other serious childhood illnesses like meningitis.

What about the rash associated with coronavirus in kids?

At the beginning of the outbreak, medical professionals issued an urgent alert about a supposedly coronavirus-related condition, due to a rash that had appeared on some children who had been diagnosed with the virus.

Some believe this rash is a symptom of a worrying inflammatory syndrome, similar to Kawasaki disease which affects 8 in 10,000 children every year, but not with entirely similar symptoms.

Experts believe that the inflammatory disease is likely a reaction of the body to either a current or past coronavirus infection but they are not entirely sure, as many of those children who contracted the infection later tested negative for Covid despite having symptoms.

While this inflammatory disease is notably rare with 100 cases in 12.7 million children, it is serious and the rash could be a symptom of the condition. Other things to look out for, indicating that the rash is a symptom of the inflammatory disease include a prolonged fever, conjunctivitis, stomach ache, vomiting and/or diarrhoea, swollen or enlarged lymph nodes, swollen hands and/or feet and an unusual sleepiness.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, Dr Liz Whittaker from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health said, “We would encourage any parent who’s worried about their child to take them to either their GP or to A&E if they’re worried, because it’s more likely they’re unwell with another condition, rather than this inflammatory condition.”

If you suspect that your child may have symptoms of Covid 19, it’s essential that you follow government and NHS advice on self-isolating, washing your hands and seeking medical help.