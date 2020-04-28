We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Everyone need a little pick-me-up every now and then, and these inspirational quotes for kids will do just that.

Whether your little one is struggling at school, with friends or just needs some encouragement to believe in themselves – it’s all here in this list. There’s no need to rummage through their favourite books or films either, as we’ve got plenty of quotes from much-loved animated characters and authors, like Roald Dahl.

Famous figures are also included in this list, offering young children inspiration from their experience of fighting for peace, justice or equality.

You could always turn one of these inspirational quotes for kids into a piece of art for their bedroom, so they can be reminded to always look on the positive side of things when they’re next feeling down. Or they could draw out their favourite quote to create their own piece at home, filling it with bright colours and lively patterns.

These are the best inspirational quotes for kids…

1. “You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” — Christopher Robin, Winnie the Pooh

2. “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.” – Mahatma Gandhi

3. “If you focus on what you left behind, you will never see what lies ahead.” – Gusteau, Ratatouille

4. “If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.” – Martin Luther King Jr.

5. “Remember you’re the one who can fill the world with sunshine.” — Snow White, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

6. “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.”― Oscar Wilde

7. “Our fate lives within us; you only have to be brave enough to see it.” — Merida, Brave

8. “Everything you can imagine is real.”― Pablo Picasso

9. “When life gets you down, you know what you gotta do? Just keep swimming.” – Dory, Finding Nemo

10. “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” ― Winston S. Churchill

11. “Never look back, darling. It distracts for the now.” – Edna Mode, The Incredibles

12. “It’s not about what it is, it’s about what it can become.” – Dr Suess

13. “Don’t fear failure. Be afraid of not having the chance, you have the chance!” – Sally Carrera, Cars 3

14. “Nothing is impossible, the word itself says ‘I’m possible’!”― Audrey Hepburn

15. “You can’t focus on what’s going wrong. There’s always a way to turn things around.” – Joy, Inside Out

16. “Happiness is not something ready made. It comes from your own actions.”― Dalai Lama XIV

17. “Somewhere inside all of us is the power to change the world.” – Matilda, Roald Dahl

These quotes are sure to spread some positivity and offer kids inspiration in trying times, with wise words from some of their favourite characters, authors and famous figures from throughout history.