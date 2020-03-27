We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the closure of all UK schools, from Friday 20th March, in order to help the country tackle the outbreak of coronavirus.

This week marked the first full week where children were not in school, due to the pandemic. Even Prince George and Princess Charlotte are now being homeschooled by mum Kate Middleton and dad Prince William!

The move was largely welcomed by the country, as a way of protecting kids and families from the virus, and to slow the spread of the virus around the country.

But for parents, the announcement came with some trepidation, with most now facing the daily realities of homeschooling – as well as juggling jobs and household responsibilities alongside their children now home all the time (see our tips for coping with the adjustment here).

Of course, there are some exceptions – children of key workers are still permitted to go to school.

But for most kids in the UK, the closures have meant days spent at home, and missing out on socialising with friends, as well as exams, and the fun end-of-term treats, such as proms, days out, and assemblies that many little ones look forward to for months.

It’s been an enormous adjustment for the entire nation, but it’s considered a vital step in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19, to allow the NHS to keep up with the demand being placed on it.

However, the decision has left many parents wondering – when will schools re-open?

When will schools open again the UK?

What does the government say?

When the measure was announced, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson explained that schools will remain closed “until further notice”.

And in a further interview on LBC Radio, it seems that as yet, there is little indication of when they might be back.

He said, “I wish I could say with absolute certainty as to the date the children would be going back to school.”

However, he did hint that it could well now be September, when the new school year is set to begin.

When the show’s host asked if it might not be until then, Gavin confirmed, “It wouldn’t be unreasonable to make that assumption.

“But if we are successful in getting this pandemic under control and making sure that the spread of the virus is stopped, then we would all like to see things go back to normal as soon as possible.”

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister for Scotland, said that it was safe to assume that kids in Scotland wouldn’t be back to school after Easter. She said, “The clearest guidance I can give is that schools and nurseries will not reopen after the Easter break.

And Kirsty Williams, the education minister, explained that there will be an ongoing review of the situation, with all parties involved. She said, “This situation will continue for the immediate term. But we will be reviewing with healthcare professionals, local authorities and our teaching unions.”

What do teachers think?

One teacher, at a school in Surrey, revealed to GoodtoKnow that she and her colleagues are completely in the dark over when they might return to the school, alongside the children.

She said, “We have no idea when we might be back. All exams are cancelled – for both primary and secondary schools, so it seems it won’t be after Easter.

“We’re just focusing on supporting the parents with home-learning all we can.”

However, her best guess is that schools likely won’t return before the start of the new school year.

“I feel like we won’t be back before the school summer holidays – but that’s just a best guess…”