It's been over two months since the UK entered into lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, shutting down all non-essential services.

But now, shops and public places are beginning to open up as the government starts to ease the lockdown measures.

And that includes areas of green spaces and natural beauty.

In the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the British public were being urged not to visit parks and public spaces. However, the recent easing of measures means that green open spaces are one of the few places we are now allowed to visit and spend time in.

But what about the playgrounds within these green spaces?

For the last couple of weeks many outdoor play areas across the UK have been cordened off, with kids and families forbidden from using them.

So as schools begin to reopen and green open spaces are deemed safe to use again, when will playgrounds open again?

If your little ones are desperate for an afternoon spent on the slides or swings – or, if you’re desperate for a quite half an hour to yourself – you’re likely wondering when you can next take them to your local park to use the play apparatus.

Unfortunately at the moment, playgrounds and outdoor gyms remain off limits, according to current government rules.

This is because the risk of transmission of the virus is likely to be high in these areas, given how much shared contact there is between the equipment.

So when could they reopen? Playgrounds are similar in concept to gyms and leisure centres – in that the equipment within them is used repeatedly and often by different people.

If playgrounds follow in the same route as gyms, it’s likely that they may not open until July at the earliest according to the Prime Minister’s plan for easing lockdown.

However, initial government guidance stated that they might remain closed until the autumn, as they are part of the final stage of unlocking the country, given the high risk of transmission in these areas. If playgrounds follow suit, it means that many could remain closed over the summer.

Much like all the lockdown easing measures, this guidance remains dependent on the ‘R’ rate – the rate of infection – remaining below one.

And any reopening of playparks would likely be dependent on how well social distancing and hygenie safety measures could be maintained. It may mean that, if playgrounds were to reopen, the equipment (such as slides, climbing kit, etc), would need to be cleaned on a regular basis, and numbers using the playground would be limited at a time.