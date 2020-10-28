Chrissy Teigen has opened up on the pain of losing her and John Legend's baby earlier this month in a heartbreaking essay.
At the beginning of October, Chrissy shared photos of herself crying in hospital after giving birth to a stillborn baby boy, named Jack, on Instagram – which had been taken by her All Of Me singer husband, John.
And, while many people praised the couple – who are also parents to two children, Luna and Miles – many criticised the model and TV personality for sharing such raw pictures.
However, Chrissy has hit back at those critics and explained why she asked her mum and husband to take photos of the moment she lost her baby, “no matter how uncomfortable it was”.
She said, “I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask.
“He hated it. I could tell. It didn’t make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after [children] Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story.”
She continued: “I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like.
“These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”
Chrissy is now asking for others to share their experiences of pregnancy loss, rather than keeping it the taboo subject it’s often seen to be.
She finished: “But the moments of kindness have been nothing short of beautiful. I went to a store where the checkout lady quietly added flowers to my cart. Sometimes people will approach me with a note.
“The worst part is knowing there are so many women that won’t get these quiet moments of joy from strangers. I beg you to please share your stories and to please be kind to those pouring their hearts out.
“Be kind in general, as some won’t pour them out at all.”