At the beginning of October, Chrissy shared photos of herself crying in hospital after giving birth to a stillborn baby boy, named Jack, on Instagram – which had been taken by her All Of Me singer husband, John.

And, while many people praised the couple – who are also parents to two children, Luna and Miles – many criticised the model and TV personality for sharing such raw pictures.

However, Chrissy has hit back at those critics and explained why she asked her mum and husband to take photos of the moment she lost her baby, “no matter how uncomfortable it was”.