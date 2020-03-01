We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christine's little one showed off her first ever ponytail in a cute new Instagram shot on the former The One Show presenter's page.



‘Just enough for a ponytail,’ Christine Lampard captioned the picture of her daughter, with emojis of a baby, a crying-laughing face, and a face surrounded by hearts.

So cute!

Other celebrities were quick to comment on the sweet photo. Fellow Loose Women star Nadia Sawhala was one of the first, writing, ‘Awwwwww ♥️♥️♥️’ on the picture.

Christine’s followers also expressed their delight at the sweet picture. ‘Awww the cutest 😍😍😍xxx’ one wrote. Another said, ‘I remember my lil girls first ponytail (she’s now 9). Before you know it it’ll be plaits 💕.’ A third wrote, ‘Ahh lovely, put wee bow in x greetings from Belfast’.

Christine announced that she was pregnant with her first child back in May with footballer and husband Frank Lampard.

Christine and Frank got married in 2015 and welcomed Patricia in September 2018.

At the time, Christine posted a sweet picture online, with the caption, ‘Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We’re so in love ❤💕👶🏻 @franklampard’.

This is Frank’s third child – he’s already dad to 12-year-old Luna and 10-year-old Isla from his previous relationship to Elen Rivas.

Speaking on Lorraine in October 2019, Christine spoke of her relationship with her step-daughters, revealing that they’re a fantastic help when it comes to looking after baby Patricia.

“They’re brilliant, even just simple things like I’m going to nip to the shower for two minutes and I know I have the two of them there. They’re at that age where I can trust them to do it. And they do adore her.

“It’s like a live-in doll. They’re fantastic, the two of them.”

Christine Lampard also spoke of Frank’s love for Patricia, explaining, “He just absolutely adores her and she is the spitting image of him.

“She has none of my DNA, there’s a tiny little bit of curly hair starting at the back and that’s about it. Big blue eyes like her daddy. But no, he just adores her.”

Aw, how sweet!