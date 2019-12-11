If you're about ready to pop this Christmas (and we don't mean because you've scoffed too many Christmas tree chocolates) then what about a Christmas baby name for your new little bundle of joy?

Choosing a baby name is hard. Taking a look at the most popular baby names is one way to help you make a decision, but you can also take inspiration from the time of year your little one is born too!

Stocking up on Christmas toys to fill a stocking for a new arrival? Christmas is one of the most magical times of year to have a baby, so here’s a run down of some Christmassy names for your bundle of joy and what their festive meanings are.

Even if you’re not having your baby at Christmas, these festive names are definitely worth considering…

Christmas baby girl names

Angel/Angelina/Angelica – all names for angel

Avery – meaning ‘Christmas elf’

Carol or Carolle – from Christmas carol

December – the month of Christmas

Eira – Welsh meaning ‘snow’

Eve – meaning living

Faith – from the word ‘faith’

Grace – meaning effortless beauty

Gloria – meaning glory

Holly – from holly tree

Ivy – named after the climbing plant

Joy – meaning joy!

Mary – meaning star of the sea

Michaela – female version of the Angel Michael, angel of love and families

Natasha – meaning ‘Jesus’ birth’

Neva – Latin origin meaning ‘Snow’

Noelle/Noella – meaning ‘Christmas’

Star – representing the star followed to find Jesus

Winter – like the season

Christmas baby boy names

Alfredo – Christmas elf

Balthazar – one of the three kings

Casper – one of the three kings

Celyn – meaning ‘holly’

Christian – meaning follower of Christ

Claus – meaning victorious people, but of course reminds us of Santa Claus!

Eldan/Elden – meaning ‘Christmas elf’

Eull – ‘Yule’

Gabriel – from the Angel Gabriel

Jasper – one of the three kings

Jesus – meaning God will help

Joseph – meaning ‘God shall add another’

Malachi/Malakai – God’s messenger

Noel – ‘Christmas time’ it can also mean ‘Angel’

Nicholas – meaning victory of the people

Robin – (unisex) meaning bright fame

Rudolph – like our favourite reindeer!

Tannon – from the Christmas carol, ‘O Tannenbaum’

