If you're about ready to pop this Christmas (and we don't mean because you've scoffed too many Christmas tree chocolates) then what about a Christmas baby name for your new little bundle of joy?
Choosing a baby name is hard. Taking a look at the most popular baby names is one way to help you make a decision, but you can also take inspiration from the time of year your little one is born too!
Stocking up on Christmas toys to fill a stocking for a new arrival? Christmas is one of the most magical times of year to have a baby, so here’s a run down of some Christmassy names for your bundle of joy and what their festive meanings are.
Even if you’re not having your baby at Christmas, these festive names are definitely worth considering…
Christmas baby girl names
Angel/Angelina/Angelica – all names for angel
Avery – meaning ‘Christmas elf’
Carol or Carolle – from Christmas carol
December – the month of Christmas
Eira – Welsh meaning ‘snow’
Eve – meaning living
Faith – from the word ‘faith’
Grace – meaning effortless beauty
Gloria – meaning glory
Holly – from holly tree
Ivy – named after the climbing plant
Joy – meaning joy!
Mary – meaning star of the sea
Michaela – female version of the Angel Michael, angel of love and families
Natasha – meaning ‘Jesus’ birth’
Neva – Latin origin meaning ‘Snow’
Noelle/Noella – meaning ‘Christmas’
Star – representing the star followed to find Jesus
Winter – like the season
Christmas baby boy names
Alfredo – Christmas elf
Balthazar – one of the three kings
Casper – one of the three kings
Celyn – meaning ‘holly’
Christian – meaning follower of Christ
Claus – meaning victorious people, but of course reminds us of Santa Claus!
Eldan/Elden – meaning ‘Christmas elf’
Eull – ‘Yule’
Gabriel – from the Angel Gabriel
Jasper – one of the three kings
Jesus – meaning God will help
Joseph – meaning ‘God shall add another’
Malachi/Malakai – God’s messenger
Noel – ‘Christmas time’ it can also mean ‘Angel’
Nicholas – meaning victory of the people
Robin – (unisex) meaning bright fame
Rudolph – like our favourite reindeer!
Tannon – from the Christmas carol, ‘O Tannenbaum’
Did you chose a Christmas baby name for your child? Tell us your choice below…