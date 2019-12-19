Savvy spending mums who don't want to overindulge their children love this four present rule.

Leaving Christmas presents for the kids until the last minute? Don’t worry – you won’t be the only one.

It’s very easy to get distracted by Christmas parties, carol concerts and cosy nights in with the family when you know you should be present shopping.

Don’t even get us started on what the kids want! Whenever an advert flies onto our screens about the latest must-have gadget, or toy, the list for Santa tends to grow longer…and more expensive!

But instead of splashing the cash and blowing your budget, parents across the UK are swearing by this four-present rule…

The first present you should buy your child, is something they want.

The second is something they need.

The third is something to wear.

And the fourth is something to read.

It’s so simple – and it’s easy to remember because it rhymes! Where has it been our whole life?!

Instead of wandering aimlessly around the shops on Christmas Eve, write those four rules on your shopping list and tick them off as you go along.

It means you won’t go over budget this year, and you’ll rest easy knowing your child is happy with their haul from Santa.

The idea has been around for few years, and shared by several websites and Facebook groups, most including the group Quirky Momma – where mum’s went mad for the idea, commenting, ‘We’re going to do that this year.

‘Trying to have a more minimalist Christmas with quality over quantity.’

Another commenter said, ‘Yes we have done that for the past 3 years, I love it.

‘We also add one gift from Santa.’

The best thing is it works for birthdays, too. You’re welcome.