Cm to inches: Convert centimetres to inches with our easy converter

This super easy cm to inches converter will help you to work out all your measuring woes in a flash - no more confusion!

Let’s face it, there aren’t many of us who don’t get at least a little confused when it comes converting cm to inches, perhaps when measuring a new piece of furniture or while making clothes and other crafts.

But with our handy inches to cm converter, you’ll never be puzzled again.

If you’ve been handed an instruction manual with measurements in inches, it’s totally understandable if you’re left feeling slightly bewildered. The majority of countries, including the UK, use the Metric system, which measures units in metres, rather than in inches.

However in some other countries, particularly in the United States, people will generally quantify things using inches, feet, and pounds. So if you’re looking to bridge the gap between the two for whatever reason, our inches to cm converter will be able to help you out in an instant.

A lot of clothing is often sized in inches too, such as jeans, meaning it could well be useful to convert that measurement into centimetres to get a better understanding of the size of whatever you’re looking at.

An inches to cm converter is certainly a useful thing to get your head around – because after all, no one wants to be getting any measurements wrong! That could be disastrous.

So take a look at the below inches to cm converter table to work out what’s what. You can also print it out if you want it for reference at home.

Convert cm to inches

Inches Centimetres (cm) Inches Centimetre (cm) Inches Centimetres (cm) 1 inch 2.54 cm 8 inches 20.32 cm 15 inches 38.1 cm 2 inches 5.08 cm 9 inches 22.86 cm 16 inches 40.64 cm 3 inches 7.62 cm 10 inches 25.4 cm 17 inches 43.18 cm 4 inches 10.16 cm 11 inches 27.94 cm 18 inches 45.72 cm 5 inches 12.7 cm 12 inches 30.48 cm 19 inches 48.26 cm 6 inches 15.24 cm 13 inches 33.02 cm 20 inches 50.8 cm 7 inches 17.78 cm 14 inches 35.56 cm 21 inches 53.34 cm