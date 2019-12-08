Coughs and colds in babies are very common, especially as the weather turns and the temperatures start to drop. Our experts explain how you can soothe your baby's cough or cold and when you should see a doctor.

With the weather turning colder and winter illnesses going around, your baby might be more likely to pick up a cold or cough, so we’ve got some helpful advice on coughs and colds in babies.

From how to comfort your baby at home and how to tell if they have flu to when you should take them to see the doctor, we’ve hopefully got an answer for all of your questions.

As your baby gets older and stronger, they are more likely to catch a cold or cough. This will probably make them clingy and fretful. They may want to stay close and may wake more often at night needing comfort. If they refuse feeds because their nose is blocked, you can try to unblock their nose by very gently syringing out the mucus.

Ask your chemist for the right product to do this. If possible, feed on demand, little and often, making sure they get plenty of fluids.

Another way to help relieve congestion in older babies is to put a few drops of a decongestant on a piece of clothing or fabric tied to the side of the cot, or use a gentle vapouriser. Your pharmacist or family doctor will be able to advise you on the appropriate medication for your baby.

How do I know it’s just a cold and not flu?

Family doctor, Dr Lowri Kew, says: ‘Colds tend to come on gradually. Babies may have a stuffy nose and mild temperature and will probably sleep more. They may also go off their feeds, both because they feel unwell and because their stuffy nose makes feeding difficult.

It can be hard to distinguish colds from flu, particularly in winter, when both are common. Flu symptoms are usually more severe, although this varies from case to case. Flu tends to start suddenly, with a higher body temperature, and leaves a child feeling extremely weak.

Whenever you have a viral illness, such as a cold or flu, you’re more prone to getting a second bacterial infection on top of it. This may cause a chest or ear infection, sinusitis or tonsillitis. These can occur without a cold and may also be caused by viruses – all this can make it quite hard to know exactly what it is you’re suffering from.’

When should I see a doctor about my baby’s cold or cough?

Babies can’t tell you what’s wrong and usually different illnesses, from colds to meningitis, have similar symptoms, such as going off feeds. A little one’s condition also tends to change rapidly: they get sick quickly and have fewer reserves than adults to cope with illness.

A high temperature (over 38°C) should be checked out by a doctor, especially if it’s persistent and if you can’t lower it with medicine or tepid baths. The higher a baby’s temperature, the sooner you should seek help: a little one with a temperature of 40°C should be seen that day.

If your child stops eating, is drinking less and becomes lethargic or uninterested in what’s going on, take them to a doctor. If they develop a rash, gets worse after the first four or five days or isn’t improving after a week, it’s time to head to your GP.

How to tell if a cough or cold is serious:

According to Dr Lowri Kew, working out the cause of a cough can be hard even after examination by a doctor. ‘If your child is unwell or you’re worried, seek medical help,’ she advises.