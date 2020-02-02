We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Dermot O’Leary has announced that he and wife Dee Koppang are expecting their first child together later this year.

The X Factor host shared his happy news on Saturday, posting a photo of a floral wreath wrapped around a message which read, ‘Koppang O’Leary productions presents ‘New Arrival’ coming soon.’ Captioning the image, he wrote: “We’re pleased to announce that we’re expecting a little Koppang O’Leary...”

Holly Willoughby was among the first to congratulate the couple, commenting, ‘This is just such wonderful news… love you both.’

Ruth Langsford added, ‘How wonderful! Congrats both.’ And Tamzin Outhwaite penned, ‘Congratulations to you both, just the best ever news.‘

Giovanna Fletcher wrote, ‘Aaaaaaaaaah!!!!! Huge congratulations flying your way!!! Xxxx.’ While Angela Scanlon added, ‘AMAZING NEWS 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 so brilliant xx.’

Shortly after sharing their news, Dermot and his TV and film producer wife walked the red carpet at the British Academy Film Awards 2020 Nominees’ Party on Saturday night.

Dee looked gorgeous in a sparkling blue dress, which fell loosely over her body to disguise any hint of a baby bump.

Dermot, 46, has been in a relationship with TV and film producer Dee for 18 years, and they have been married since 2012. The couple wed at St Mary’s Church in Chiddingstone, Kent, before hosting a reception at nearby Chiddingstone Castle.

In 2015, Dermot admitted that he ‘definitely’ wanted children, but he wasn’t sure then was the right time for him and Dee. ‘I definitely want kids, but I’ve got a very busy wife with a very busy life,’ he told Fabulous magazine.

‘It’s not fair for me to say, “I want kids now”. I do want kids with my wife, but I want them when we both think it’s the right thing to happen.’ Looks like the time is right now…