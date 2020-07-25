Love Island’s Dr Alex speaks out over younger brother’s tragic death

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our thoughts are with Dr Alex George, regular daytime TV personality and a former Love Island star, after he revealed his younger brother, Llŷr, has passed away.

Alex George posted a photograph alongside an emotional caption today, discussing his brother’s mental health struggle, his passing coming just weeks before he was due to start medical school.

‘I can’t believe I am actually writing this post. I have lost my beautiful little brother to mental health. I love you so much Llŷr. The kindest and most caring soul. I was so proud of you starting medical school next month, you would have been the most incredible doctor.

‘We are hurting so bad. No words can explain. As a family we are devastated. We love you and miss you so much. Please rest in peace x Our boy ♥️’

Other former Love Island stars were quick to show their compassion for Alex during this difficult time.

‘Oh no Alex! This is so awful. I’m so so sorry from the bottom of my heart. Sending you all the love in the world. Thinking of you and your family through this terrible time. 💔’ wrote Rosie Williams.

‘Alex I’m so sorry for yours and your families loss. I can’t put into words how heartbreaking this news is. I’m always here if you need me. Sending love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’ wrote Megan Barton Hason.

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly also expressed her condolences.

‘Oh Alex I’m so so sorry. Sending you all my love,’ she commented.

Alex recently opened up on social media about how proud he is of his younger brother. He wrote on social media, ‘Brought my little brother to A&E today for work experience, he wants to follow in my footsteps and become a doctor,’ he captioned a previous Instagram post.

‘Not going to lie I am proud AF!!! Theres 10 years between us and he will be among the next generation of doctors on the frontline of our NHS.’

The cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Our thoughts are with you, Alex, and the family and friends of the deceased.