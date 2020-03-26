We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Time seems to stand still while the UK is under lockdown, but the Easter 2020 holidays are fast approaching.

Easter 2020 and the surrounding celebrations are going to be quite different this year, that’s for sure! While they’re still a great opportunity to spend quality time with loved ones, you might have to video chat your way through your Easter lunch rather than have a big family gathering.

But there are still lots of fun ways to celebrate Easter this year. There are still plenty of ways to have fun with the family on Easter Sunday. Why not try your hand at making Easter cakes with the kids. Or cook your way through a selection of Easter recipes! If you’re looking for things to do with the kids they will love making Easter cupcakes or Easter biscuits with you.

Plus, as we’re still allowed in the garden, the kids will love having an Easter egg hunt in your back yard.

Find out when is Easter 2020 and then you can start to plan for the bank holiday…

When is Easter 2020?

While a lot of celebrations like Valentines Day, Christmas and Halloween are all on the same day, the date of Easter changes every year. It can fall at any time between 22nd March and 25th April.

This year, Easter 2020 bank holiday falls between 10th April and 13th April.

Good Friday is on the 10th, with Easter Sunday on the 12th April and Easter Monday (which is a bank holiday in the UK) is on 13th April.

Easter 2020 is earlier than it was last year and later than the year before.

Why do we celebrate Easter and why does the date change every year?

You may know that Christians celebrate Easter to remember Jesus Christ’s resurrection. In the New Testament of the Bible, it’s recorded that Mary Magdalene visited the tomb where Jesus was buried, only to find it empty. An angel then told her that Jesus had risen from the dead, so to celebrate this Christians worldwide have held festivities to remember this important day in their religious calendar.

But the origins of Easter actually go all the way back to ancient times when the pagan goddess of spring, Eostara was worshipped. It’s from her that we get the word “Easter” and the symbolic rabbits and eggs come from ideas of rebirth that the goddess was also associated with.

The date of Easter changes every year, also because of spiritual reasons. Easter is always set to coincide with the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon, which is the first full moon after the Spring equinox. That’s why the date changes every year, as the first Sunday doesn’t always fall on the same day.

Another way to tell when Easter is going to be is to look at when Ash Wednesday falls. It’s always the day after Shrove Tuesday (aka Pancake Day!) and 40 days before Easter, the time to remember Jesus’ journey through the desert.