Easter activities and games are a great way to keep the kids occupied over the bank holiday weekend, while getting them to celebrate the day.
Easter activities and games for kids are a great way to have fun with the whole family over the bank holiday weekend.
Whether you’re planning a big Easter egg hunt, cooking up an epic Easter lunch, or just looking for things to do with kids this spring, we have lots of Easter activity ideas that are guaranteed to keep the kids occupied for hours on end. Our Easter crafts for kids are a god send when there’s a roast dinner to prepare and you need them out of the kitchen for a bit! Plus, grown ups will love these Easter activity ideas too!
Easter activities and games are a great way to get kids involved in the fun of the Easter holidays. Some of these ideas may even start a family tradition for games you play every year! From Easter egg hunts and Easter cookie decorating, to Easter egg boules and ‘musical eggs’ (yes, it’s as fun as it sounds!) you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to planning some Easter games.
Easter activities and games for kids
These Easter activities and games for kids are appropriate for all ages. They can also be tailored depending on how many kids are joining in the fun. If you have lots of family and friends around, why not hand out score cards as a nice (competitive) touch? Everyone will love letting their competitive streak show! Plus, comparing scores at the end over an Easter egg (or two) might just be the highlight of the day.
The best thing about these Easter games? They’re all budget friendly! In fact some of these Easter games require absolutely no money spent whatsoever – which is music to our Easter bunny ears!
If you’re looking for fun activities to get your kids away from their screens, then this selection of Easter activities and games for kids should keep them occupied for a while.
Easter egg boules
This is a really fun game for kids and adults to play together! And all you need is some eggs, and some paint. Simple!
First off, colour some hard-boiled eggs in any colours you like (you could use food dye for this) and make sure that one egg is white. If you feel like adding patterns, go for it!
To play, roll the white egg into the middle of the room and then each person takes two eggs and tries to roll them as near to the marker egg as possible. If you don't have time to colour eggs, you could use different-coloured chocolate eggs.
Easter egg hunt
No Easter holiday is complete without an Easter egg hunt. Simply
follow our instructions or make your own egg trail, packed with colourful eggs for little ones to find along the way.
Bunny bowling game
This bunny bowling activity from Handmade Charlotte is a great game to play on the Easter weekend.
Minimal effort required, follow the instructions on Handmade Charlotte’s website to create your very own bunny bowling set.
Guess how many Easter eggs
Another classic game that kids and adults will love.
Fill a large vase or jar with chocolate eggs and get the children to write their name on a piece of paper along with how many eggs they think are in the container. The one with the nearest guess wins the contents of the jar!
Although perhaps encourage them to share their winnings...
Decorate easter biscuits
If you find yourself stuck inside with the kids this Easter, a great way to pass the time is to make and decorate some Easter biscuits. You can even gift wrap some of them to give to friends and family as cute Easter gifts.
Decorating these Easter biscuits also makes a great game for the kids to play - why not set them challenges of who can design the best one, or give them a theme to follow, like Easter animals?
Easter bunny sack race
This is a great activity to do at an Easter party, or if there are quite a few of you!
Get your sacks - either classic burlap potato sacks or home-grown alternatives like pillow cases - and decorate them however you like! Make sure there's a bunny tale on there somewhere though, because you'll be using them to jump to the finish line as the easter bunny in this twist on the classic sports day sack race.
Egg decorating
Before you start decorating eggs, you must remember to hard boil them so that they don't shatter all over the place. You can buy an egg-decorating kit which will include everything you need, or, for a cheaper option, try mixing vinegar and food colouring.
Easter egg and spoon race
You can't beat a classic egg and spoon race. If the weather's nice this Easter, a great way to get the kids active is to have an egg and spoon race competition. Be sure to stock up with lots and lots of eggs as there's sure to be more than a few breakages!
And don't forget the adults can get involved too - why not have a separate race for the kids and then one for the grown ups? The little ones will love cheering you on!
Musical eggs
This is a variation of the old classic musical chairs. Stick some pretty pictures of eggs on the floor or you could stick them to chairs. Play music and get the kids to dance around the room, when the music stops they must stand or sit on an egg.
Each time remove one of the eggs, so there is always one less egg than there are people. You might even want to indulge your inner child and join in with this game!
Pin the tale on the bunny
Using this template, you can play pin the tale on the bunny!
This simple game is exactly as it sounds. Cut off the tale of this bunny (or create your own colourful one!) and in the space, replace it with either some velcro or sticky tape. Then blindfold a member of the group, spin them around and they have to try and pin the tale on the bunny.
If you're looking to make the game a touch more colourful, you could even decorate the bunny template before the game.
Good luck!
Pass the egg
This is such a fun game to play for kids and adults alike! The idea is that you find a large plastic egg, and then ask everyone to form a circle. The egg needs to make its way around the circle back to the start in a set amount of time (depending on how many people take part), and the person who has the egg when the time runs out is out of the game!
The catch? The egg has to be passed around without using your hands, so whether you tuck it under your chin, between your knees or in any other way is up to you!
Easter gingerbread house
This amazing Easter gingerbread house is a great afternoon activity for little and big ones to get involved with. And the best part? It’s edible!
Catch the eggs
This is a simple game of tag with an Easter twist! The Easter bunny, AKA the person who is “it” must wear bunny ears. Everyone else are the runaway eggs – they have to run around the garden, avoiding the bunny. If the bunny catches you, they have to put you in a spot in the garden and you can’t move. A new person becomes the bunny when all the eggs have been collected.