Whether you’re planning a big Easter egg hunt, cooking up an epic Easter lunch, or just looking for things to do with kids this spring, we have lots of Easter activity ideas that are guaranteed to keep the kids occupied for hours on end. Our Easter crafts for kids are a god send when there’s a roast dinner to prepare and you need them out of the kitchen for a bit! Plus, grown ups will love these Easter activity ideas too!

These Easter activities and games for kids are appropriate for all ages. They can also be tailored depending on how many kids are joining in the fun. If you have lots of family and friends around, why not hand out score cards as a nice (competitive) touch? Everyone will love letting their competitive streak show! Plus, comparing scores at the end over an Easter egg (or two) might just be the highlight of the day.

The best thing about these Easter games? They’re all budget friendly! In fact some of these Easter games require absolutely no money spent whatsoever – which is music to our Easter bunny ears!

