Which restaurants are continuing Eat Out to Help Out in September?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

In August, Rishi Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme saw 64 million meals claimed and cafes, pubs and restaurants become bustling once again following the lockdown.

So it’s no surprise that some restaurants and big name brands are continuing the Eat Out to Help Out scheme into September, following a huge uplift in revenue.

Under the initial scheme, set out by the chancellor in July, diners could take up to £10 per person off their final food bill or 50 per cent off on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The rest was compensated for by the government.

Big chains such as McDonald’s, KFC and Burger King were just some of the over 84,000 restaurants who took part in the scheme over four weeks.

With more people working from home and most restaurants closed over the lockdown, the discounts offered diners the chance to get back out again and enjoy a meal out.

But as it was only valid for August, the scheme has drawn to a close quicker than most would like. So to take advantage of the customer revival, many restaurants including the likes of Bill’s and Wetherspoons have decided to continue the scheme out of their own pockets.

These are the restaurants giving Eat Out to Help Out another shot this month…

So which restaurants are still offering Eat Out to Help Out deals in September?

Bill’s

Franco Manca

Harvester

Pizza Hut

Tesco Cafe

TGI Fridays

Toby Carvey

Wetherspoons

Q Hotels Group

Pizza Pilgrims

Signature Pub Group

Stonehouse Pizza

True North Brew Company

Hall & Woodhouse

Arabica – London

Benares – London

Cityglen Pubs – London

Flesh & Bun – London

Heliot Steakhouse – London

Hot Stone – London

Humble Grape – London

Shack Fuyu – London

Sophie’s Steakhouse – London

Brains Brewery – Cardiff

The Coconut Tree – Bournemouth, Bristol, Cardiff, Cheltenham and Oxford

Craft Dining Rooms – Birmingham

Drake & Morgan – London, Manchester, Edinburgh

Peru Perdu – Manchester

The Standard – Essex

56 North – Edinburgh

Popular delivery service Deliveroo is also doing their own take on the scheme and offering diners £5 off their bill when they order take away over £20.

Just like when Eat Out to Help Out began, it’s thought that other restaurants will join the endeavour over the month.

How will the new scheme work?

Whereas restaurants previously claimed the difference back from the government, now they will foot the bill themselves.

It comes as restaurants reported a huge upsurge in bookings over the last month, with many restaurants being completely booked out for the days where the discount was valid.

For those in the industry, the lifting of restrictions came as a huge relief as the hospitality industry struggled to survive since lockdown began. Thousands of people lost their jobs and businesses were forced to close for good across the country.

Now, even those restaurants in local lockdown areas are permitted to open, with strict social distancing measures in place.

When will Eat Out to Help Out end in September?

Some restaurants are now offering the discount throughout this month, with varying deals from 50 per cent off or £10 off per person to more specific deals and discounts.

But it’s thought that some restaurants, such as Brains Brewery, will only offer the discount until September 9 2020.

Then the discounts will finally come to an end on the last day of the month.