Exciting family news for Eamonn Holmes: ‘Now that’s a proper welcome!’

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Eamonn Holmes is back in Belfast!

Eamonn Holmes is back in Belfast visiting family – and it looks like he’s extremely pleased to be there!

The This Morning presenter posted a snap of the Tayto crisps sign, captioning it, ‘The first sign that greets you at George Best Airport Belfast. Now that’s a proper Welcome!’

Fans were quick to wish Eamonn well, especially after the news that he was missing his mum so terribly over the lockdown period.

“You try to be productive, you try to do things… but nobody earns any money but you do these things to [keep going]. The main thing is to keep well. I miss family, I miss not getting back to Belfast. I worry about my mum and all sorts of things like that,” he told viewers during an Instagram live.

“I’m alright like everybody else it’s bit of Groundhog Day.”

‘Oh I hope you’re seeing your mum!’ wrote one fan. While another commented, ‘Family time – enjoy!’

Fans also admitted their love for Tayto crisps – it’s clearly a firm favourite! ‘I used to post my daughter a box of Tayto cheese and onion to university in England every month,’ commented one follower.

Another wrote, The best, with bread and a cuppa, nothing like it.’

Meanwhile in London, Ruth Langsford, Eamon’s wife, has been enjoying some pampering, with a new hair transformation after her 7am appointment at celebrity hairdresser Lee Barcroft.

We’re sure the pair don’t mind spending time apart after the extensive lockdown period. We got some insight into what life is like with the couple when they appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox, responding to the top TV picks – with some hilarious – and emotional – reactions.

Enjoy your weekends, Ruth and Eamonn!