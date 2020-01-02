Kids these days, they know a lot, don’t they? They’re little sponges – always thirsty for more! Well, now it’s your turn to be the smarty pants and baffle them with these fantastic facts for kids.

Whether you’re stuck in a supermarket queue or just want to satisfy curious mini minds, reach for these fun facts. Trust us, they will keep your little ones (and maybe your other half!) mesmerised.

Ready, set, GO!

1. It is impossible to lick your own elbow

2. A hippopotamus can run faster than a man

3. A crocodile cannot stick its tongue out

4. Water covers 70% of Earth

5. Pigs can’t look up into the sky – it’s physically impossible.

6. The shark is the only fish that can blink with both eyes.

7. An ostrich’s eye is bigger than its whole brain.

8. Kangaroos can’t walk backwards.

9. About 70% of an adult’s body is water.

10. Your nose and ears continue growing for your entire life.

11. A dog’s nose is like a human finger print – unique to its owner.

12. Apples float on water!

13. Number four is the only one with the same amount of letters.

14. You can not talk and inhale or exhale at the same time… try it!

15. More than 480million people have played Monopoly.

16. Your heart is about the same size as your fist.

17. A Tiger’s skin is striped, like it’s fur.

18. Frogs drink water through their skin.

19. A pet hamster can run up to 8 miles a night on a wheel.

20. Monkeys can go bald in old age, just like humans.

21. Only male toads croak.

22. The opposite sides of the dice always add up to seven.

23. An average yawn lasts six seconds.

24. There are more stars in the sky than grains of sand on Earth.

25. No words in the dictionary rhyme with the word orange.

26. Owls can’t move their eyeballs

27. There is a tree called the Idiot Fruit, it grows in Australia’s Daintree rainforest

28. When you grow up you’ll have 32 teeth

Turn these fun facts into a learning game and challenge the kids to search for their own amazing facts.