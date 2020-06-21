Ace Family’s Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz welcome third child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Congratulations are in order for Ace Family stars Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz, who welcomed their third child on 20th June.

Austin McBroom shared the exciting news to Instagram, where he revealed that their family ‘was complete’.

The proud dad shared an adorable photograph of him hugging wife Catherine, as she lay in a hospital bed cradling her bump.

Their baby’s name has not been revealed, but the couple have confirmed that it’s a boy.

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple on their new arrival.

One wrote, ‘Congrats on the baby boy 💖💖’

Another added, ‘Congratulations to the beautiful Mcbroom family ❤️😘’

A third wrote, ‘😍Omg congratulations I can’t wait to meet him!!’

And a fourth added, ‘Congratulations😍😍❤️❤️’

Catherine announced her pregnancy in January, sharing a sweet photograph of her bump.

In the photo, Austin and their daughter’s Elle and Alaïa each placed a hand on her stomach. So cute!

Catherine’s caption read, ‘I wanted to keep you to myself for as long as I could and now after all these months of privately enjoying some time with our family, I am filled with so much joy to share you with the world . You were the missing puzzle piece, I can’t wait to meet you son 💙’

And Austin commented, saying, ‘I am the happiest father in the world with two beautiful princesses and soon to be handsome son’

The McBroom’s are known as The Ace Family on YouTube, and have accumulated 18.6 million subscribers.

Their YouTube description reads, ‘our videos include vlogs, crazy experiences, challenges, pranks, and fun family times.’

Fans love their family-friendly content which has recently documented Catherine’s pregnancy.

One recent video called ‘For Our Son’ shared some fun moments, including family workouts.

And another saw Catherine surprising Austin with a gender reveal, where he found out he’d be having a son.

Congratulations to the family! We can’t wait to officially meet the new addition.