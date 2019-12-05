It’s been revealed that Felicity Jones is expecting her first child, with her husband Charles Guard.

A representative of the star confirmed the news after it was first reported by People magazine.

The 36-year-old actress married Charles in June last year at Sudeley Castle, in the Cotswolds. The pair have been together since 2015 and announced their engagement in 2017.

The Oscar-nominated actress is known for her roles in Rogue One, On The Basis Of Sex and The Theory of Everything – which she starred alongside Eddie Redmayne, playing Professor Stephen Hawking’s wife. She received an Academy Award nomination for this role back in 2014.

Felicity recently reunited with Eddie for The Aeronauts – a film which follows James Glaisher and Amelia Wren on a balloon expedition.

It was thought the actress could be pregnant after she appeared to show off a baby bump at the premiere of the movie in New York yesterday – a spokesperson soon followed up, confirming this was true.

But Felicity recently revealed a shocking accident that occurred while filming the movie. Felicity said that feared she had broken her back, after stunt when wrong.

She told Porter, “My eye missed the metal corner of this wooden chest, by about five centimetres.

“I was wearing a corset as well, to add insult to injury. At that moment I thought I might actually have broken my back, as I couldn’t move.”

To date, the star has remained tight-lipped on matters concerning her personal life. But she’s previously spoken about how she hopes to balance children with her career.

In 2014, the actress told The Telegraph, “I am definitely romantic and I love romantic stories — that’s why I keep making romantic movies.

“It’s funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it’s the dream isn’t it?

“It’s the dream to have a true connection with another human being.”

A massive congratulations to Felicity!