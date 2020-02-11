Mums aren’t happy after this ad portraying the raw reality of postpartum was deemed ‘too graphic’ for TV

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Postpartum can be an incredibly tough time for new mums, but a new ad portraying just that was deemed ‘too graphic’ for TV – and women aren’t happy.

The advert for a new range of products for postpartum healing from American brand Frida Mom shows a new mother going to the bathroom and struggling with the exhaustion and pain that comes after welcoming a baby.

However, it was banned from the Oscars telecast over the weekend, because it was deemed ‘too graphic’.

The brand took to Instagram to share the advert, and asked mums to share it so that we can hopefully break the stigma around the topic.

Alongside the video, they wrote, ‘The ad you’re about to watch was rejected by ABC & the Oscars from airing during this year’s award show. It’s not “violent, political” or sexual in nature. Our ad is not “religious or lewd” and does not portray “guns or ammunition”. “Feminine hygiene & hemorrhoid relief” are also banned subjects. It’s just a new mom, home with her baby and her new body for the first time.

‘Yet it was rejected. And we wonder why new moms feel unprepared. So spray it forward and share this video with every new mom. She deserves to be prepared.’

Many social media users – majority of which were mums who have been through the rough reality of postpartum – were not happy with the news that the ad was banned, and were quick to brand the advert ‘powerful’ and ‘real’.

One said, ‘So beautiful!! Even for women who haven’t had babies, it’s our fight too. We need to stay united in normalising every aspect of a woman’s journey and allowing us to be prepared either for own sake or to support the women that are going through it.’

Another wrote, ‘Such a beautiful ad. I completely teared up. It brought me right back to having my babies and that our bodies are so badass. Thank you for creating this. It is beautiful. If anything you have impacted me today.’

A third added, ‘The truest!! Thank you for creating such a powerful ad. If no one talks about it, then it’s not an issue… but it is really honestly such a struggle! Can’t wait to use all of the new stuff for baby #2 in April.’

