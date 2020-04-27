We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kevin the Carrot has become an Aldi Christmas staple, with all of the quirky character’s merch quickly selling out each year.

But now the adorable root vegetable is making a comeback for a very special reason.

Kevin the Carrot, along with companion Katie the Carrot, is coming back in aid of the NHS and Aldi’s long-term charity partner Teenage Cancer Trust.

Over the next four weeks, the supermarket will be auctioning off just 400 limited edition Kevin and Katie the Carrot toys on eBay, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going towards the two charitable causes.

And what’s even sweeter is that the adorable Kevins and Katies will be dressed in nurse and doctor uniforms in honour of NHS workers.

“Our team has been working hard to do our bit in helping to feed the nation, from priority access for emergency workers, to charity food donations through our ongoing work with Neighbourly,” said Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK.

“However, we wanted to do something more specific to recognise the amazing work of NHS and TCT staff and raise money for them during this unprecedented time”.

“With our Kevin and Katie plush toys proving extremely popular at Christmas and having helped to raise money for charity in the past, we felt what better way to raise money and celebrate NHS workers, than to create ‘superhero’ doctor and nurse carrots for fans to bid on?”.

“We’re thrilled Aldi has chosen to raise money in aid of NHS Charities Together and particularly in such a creative way that helps celebrate our health heroes,” added Ellie Orton, Chief Executive of NHS Charities Together.

“These funds will help support the wellbeing of NHS staff, volunteers and patients now and in the future. Thank you, Aldi, and everyone who bids, for supporting us and the incredible work of Teenage Cancer Trust.”

Kate Collins, Chief Executive of Teenage Cancer Trust also commented on the charitable move, saying, “Aldi has been an incredible partner of Teenage Cancer Trust over the past three years, helping us be there for young people facing some of the toughest situations in their lives.

“We’re delighted that these limited-edition Katie and Kevin carrots will help us continue to support young people with cancer during this current crisis and beyond.

“On behalf of Teenage Cancer Trust I’d like to say thank you to Aldi for being such fantastic partners, and for helping us support young people across the UK”.