Aldi has been crowned ‘Best Family Brand’ for the second year in a row

Congratulations to supermarket Aldi, who has been awarded Best Family Brand for the second consecutive year!

Aldi received high praise from the Loved By Parents Awards 2020, which were announced on Friday.

Loved By Parents Awards celebrates internationally recognised brands, start-ups and stand alone products.

Each entry is tested and voted for by parents, so they know what to look for!

Aldi won Best Family Brand for its Mamia range, which features products such as nappies and baby wipes.

In addition, they won thecoveted Supermarket of the Year title for the seventh year running.

Loved By Parents said, “’Our Loved By Parents Awards attract submissions from all around the globe and parents vote in their thousands to honour brands and products that they truly love.

“Aldi have had another successful year scooping an impressive 32 Awards. Confirming that they are a brand that are truly Loved By Parents!”

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Corporate Buying at Aldi, added, We are over the moon with the results of this year’s Loved By Parents Awards.

“To be recognized as Supermarket of the Year and Best Family Brand by an industry-acclaimed awarding body for the seventh and second year running is extremely humbling.

“We are beyond proud to be adding this award to the growing list of accolades that prove testament to the hard work we put in every year.”

