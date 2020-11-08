Aldi reveals the ‘secret hour’ where shoppers can get 50% off food – and it’s not when you think

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi has revealed the best time for bargain hunting as there's a 'secret hour' where shoppers can get 50% off food.

While many of us hunt around for bargains at the end of the day just before the supermarkets close, a spokesperson for Aldi has revealed that for savvy bargain hunters (who can sacrifice a little sleep), there’s a better time to shop.

Aldi is one of the biggest family-favourite supermarkets out there and its shoppers aren’t always there just for the food. Their famous middle aisle often stocks specialist items and in the past, buyers have been stunned by the amazing products on offer – like the cast iron cooking range that was on sale earlier this year.

It should come as no surprise then that not for the first time, in the middle aisle at Aldi there are some great deals on gifts and games right now. The Micro Scalextric Hot Pursuit would be our go-to for the kids this year while there’s £30 to be saved on a sewing machine for the keen crafter.

But for many, especially in the lead up to Christmas, it’s the deals on food that matter that most. That’s why, after discovering the incredible Christmas food hamper from Aldi, we were amazed to see that during one special hour window everyday, shoppers can get a full 50% off loads of top-range foods.

Buying food with yellow discount stickers is one of the easiest ways to save money on the weekly food shop, as the food is still in its prime but the supermarkets can’t sell it at full-price anymore. In many supermarkets, the best deals come at the end of the day when most of the stock is gone and the supermarket needs to clear the leftover products before their sell-by dates.

However, a spokesperson for Aldi has revealed that the discounts come in at 7am.

Video of the Week

“All items are reduced to 50 per cent of the recommend sales price before stores open on their best before or use by dates.”

Nevertheless, shoppers have been shocked to see that the clearance labels have really come on many products just as the stores are opening.

But it doesn’t happen in every store across the UK, so it’s best to contact your local branch to confirm the timings for their own secret shopping hour.