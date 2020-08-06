We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As kids are preparing to go back to school in September, budget supermarket Aldi are back again with their school uniform range and deals on bundles are less than £5.

For over two years now, Aldi school uniform deals have almost been unmatched by any other supermarket and this year is no different, with the supermarket rivalling other chains to create a full school uniform bundle for less than in previous years.

As confirmed to GoodtoKnow, the Aldi school uniform bundle for 2020 will cost £4.

Hitting the shelves this year from August 13 in store and August 9 online, the bundle helps parents with the cost of school uniforms by offering incredible deals like this complete school uniform set for under £5.

The bundle contains a pack of two polo shirts, a sweatshirt and skirt or trousers.

It’s easy to find yourself leaving school uniform shopping until the last minute, but this bargain might convince you to get it done sooner rather than later.

Other retailers have also announced their school uniform deals, with Lidl offering a complete school uniform set for £4.50.

Sweatshirts have also been bought in the past for just £1 each, and jersey skirts for £2.79, which are perfect to stock up on.

The new clothes are part of Aldi’s Specialbuys, and you know what that means. Once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Managing Director of Buying at Aldi, Julie Ashfield commented last year, ‘Parents all over the UK will be familiar with the financial concern that comes with the back-to-school uniform rush.’

‘We’re committed to helping reduce this worry and know how important it is for shoppers to invest in high-quality uniforms that stand the test of time.’

‘That is why this year, we’re delighted to be expanding our best-selling range and bringing back our bundle deal at 50p less than last year.’

If school supplies are running low too, Aldi are also offering bags, shoes and workbooks ready for the autumn term.