Aldi shoppers have been spotted fighting over Kevin the Carrot toys.

Shoppers were left frustrated at the weekend, after trying for hours to get their hands on a Kevin the Carrot toy.

A huge demand for the toy, which is the star of the Aldi Christmas advert, resulted in the supermarket’s website crashing, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

This left many online customers in the queue overnight – despite the fact the £3.99 toys had sold out within the first few hours.

The result? Lots of disappointed shoppers.

According to the Mirror, a staggering 20,000 customers were in the queue at one point.

One individual said they had stayed in front of their computer screen from midnight until 6am in the morning – to try and secure their own Kevin toy.

Heartbroken shoppers took to social media to vent their frustration.

One tweeted, ‘Just waited 20 mins to get on Aldi website for Kevin the Carrot and they are completely sold out #scandalous.’

Another said, ‘Think we broke @AldiUK website #whereisKevin #KevinTheCarrot.’

One individual pointed out that it was like trying to get tickets to the biggest festival in the UK.

She said, ‘I would of had better luck getting Glastonbury tickets than bloody Kevin the Carrot! Log back in at 7am and they are all sold out!’

However, shoppers have now been caught fighting in order to get their hands on one of the popular toys!

‘This is not a drill,’ wrote one Aldi patron, ‘there are people in Aldi’s fighting over Kevin the carrot toys!‘.

‘No chance of mi getting the sprouts or tomatoes there were beasts of woman knocking people out of the way for them!’ added another Twitter user, who had luckily got her hands on the whole family of toy carrots. ‘By the time I fought my way to the Front they were all gone.’

‘I just saw a woman clutching a 3ft long stuffed carrot leaving Aldi and thought it can’t be true,’ wrote another customer. ‘Then inside there were a dozen people fighting over more of them. The world has gone mad.’

While another added, ‘Well that was an experience, adults pushing and shoving for plush toys. I got a sprout and tomato though, after queuing since 6.30am #kevinthecarrot’.