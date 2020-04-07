We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have revealed they are expecting their fifth child.

Hilaria took to social media this week to confirm the happy news, sharing a video of her growing baby bump during an ultrasound scan.

Beside the video, in which you can hear the unborn baby’s heart beat, Hilaria wrote, ‘Sound up…I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel.

‘Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.’

US actor and film producer Alec shared his wife’s video on his own Instagram, sweetly and simply writing, ‘My, oh my…’

Lots of fans and friends took to the comment section to send their love.

‘AH, WHAT A WONDERFUL THING TO HEAR ❤️,’ one wrote, while another kindly added, ‘Amazing. Congratulations!!!!‘

‘Oh my goodness! 💜💜💜Sooooo happy for you! Congratulations,’ a third chipped in.

Hilaria and Alec already share four adorable children together, named Leonardo, Rafael, Carmen and Romeo and the coupler regularly share cute sneak peeks into their family life online.

The lovely announcement comes after Hilaria suffered a miscarriage in November last year, having already been through one in April 2019.

At the time of the loss, Hilaria shared an emotional upload, explaining the situation.

‘We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months,’ she wrote.

‘We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be.

‘We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this…I’m really devastated right now.

‘I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say…I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear.’