The NHS has issued an 'urgent alert' for a coronavirus-related condition that seems to have emerged in children.

Doctors have been sent an alert warning that a rising number of children have been admitted to hospital after suffering from an ‘inflammatory syndrome’.

The Paediatric Intensive Care Society sent an alert out informing that the unidentified condition requires children to be admitted to intensive care.

The illness is said to have coronavirus-like symptoms like high temperature, as well as the pointers of toxic shock syndrome and inflammatory blood condition Kawasaki disease.

‘Over the last three weeks, there has been an apparent rise in the number of children of all ages presenting with a multi-system inflammatory state requiring intensive care across London and also in other regions of the UK,’ read the alert.

‘The cases have in common overlapping features of toxic shock syndrome [TSS] and atypical Kawasaki Disease with blood parameters consistent with severe COVID-19 in children’.

Outlining some of the symptoms, the alert continued, ‘Abdominal pain and gastrointestinal symptoms have been a common feature as has cardiac inflammation’.

‘Please refer children presenting with these symptoms as a matter of urgency,’ it added.

Symptoms to look out for include stomach pain and gastrointestinal symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea, while TSS symptoms include high temperature, flu-like symptoms, like headcahe, feeling cold, aches, sore throat and cough, and feeling or being sick.

Kawasaki disease presents with symptoms like a rash, swollen glands in the neck, dry, cracked lips and red fingers, toes or eyes.

Prof Simon Kenny, NHS national clinical director for children and young people, said, “Thankfully Kawasaki-like diseases are very rare, as currently are serious complications in children related to Covid-19.

“But it is important that clinicians are made aware of any potential emerging links so that they are able to give children and young people the right care fast.

“The advice to parents remains the same: if you are worried about your child for whatever reason, contact NHS 111 or your family doctor for urgent advice, or 999 in an emergency, and if a professional tells you to go to hospital, please go to hospital”.