Soap star Ali Bastian has welcomed her first child with her husband David O’Mahoney.

The former Hollyoaks actress took to her Instagram page with an adorable photo of her little one in the hospital, revealing that she and David, who tied the knot last year, had welcomed a baby girl.

‘She’s here!’ she wrote alongside her photo, revealing to her thousands of followers that she had given birth to her baby daughter last week. ‘We welcomed our beautiful baby girl into the world last week – words cannot describe how much we love her already.

‘We have climbed whole heartedly into the most beautiful of new parent bubbles and are enjoying some quiet family time. Mum and baby are doing brilliantly. More soon xxxx @davidcomahony 🌸’.

Friends and fans were thrilled for the new parents, taking to the post to congratulate the pair on their lovely news.

‘🌟Lovely, lovely news!’ wrote one fan. ‘Many congratulations to your whole new family! ❤️’.

‘The biggest of congratulations both the best news and the best job in the world 💗😘,’ commented another, while one added, ‘Wow what wonderful news. Just what was needed. 😍😍😍’.

Just days ago, the Doctors actress opened up on the impending birth of her daughter, writing on Instagram, ‘Not long now baby girl 🌸… I’ve loved the ritual of putting her nursery together.

‘Gathering little bits and pieces over the months…. as well as all the practical things.. all the little items that have captured my imagination and I hope will capture hers one day 💫.

‘@davidcomahony and I found this dream catcher whilst away on our #babymoon and we carefully brought it home in our suitcase. I’ve always loved feathers and stars. 🌟 We decided to base our decor around the colours.

‘This has fast become my favourite room in the house and as we get closer to meeting her, I spend special time in here every day in my rocking chair’.

Big congratulations to the pair on their new arrival!