Amanda Holden is certainly one of the sweetest mums in showbiz.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge has clearly been thinking of innovative ways to keep her youngest daughter entertained during the coronavirus lockdown.

Amanda took to social media yesterday to share an utterly adorable video of her transforming eight-year-old Hollie’s brunette locks with a funky pink hair dye.

In the footage, doting mum-of-two Mandy can be seen painting the dye onto her little girl’s hair before blow drying and styling it, leaving little Hollie with a big smile on her face.

Assuring her followers that Hollie’s colourful makeover would be long gone by the time schools open their doors again, Amanda captioned the upload with ‘#temporary’.

Loads of the Heart radio host’s fans took to the comment section to compliment Hollie’s new look.

‘Beautiful 😍,’ one wrote, while a second added, ‘She’s completely adorable 😍.’

‘Whoaaaaa cool kid, added a third, while a fourth chipped in, ‘Oh how pretty 😍❤️.’

This comes after Amanda pranked Hollie and eldest daughter Lexi with a very cheeky April Fool’s Day joke, reading them out a fake letter she told them was sent by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In a video of the rather mean joke, Amanda can be seen pretending to read the letter aloud, explaining that due to the coronavirus pandemic, children would have to attend school during weekends and half terms when they return to education.

While 14-year-old Lexie seemed to take the news well, little Hollie didn’t cope quite as well, storming out of the room and slamming the door while looking very upset.

‘When the #Boris sends mummy an official letter about new school hours … 🤣 #AprilFools,’ Amanda captioned the video clip, leaving loads of her followers in stitches.

‘Hahahah bless them!! Lexi was not bothered 😂 Hollie is so funny,’ wrote one.

While celebs like Piers Morgan, Billie Faiers and Olly Murs commented with strings of laughing emojis.