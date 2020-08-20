We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amanda Holden shared a lovely photo of herself and 14-year-old daughter Lexi, and fans can't believe how similar they look.

The new black and white portrait sees Amanda Holden looking lovingly at her daughter, whilst Lexi looks straight into the camera.

Amanda’s new portrait was taken by celebrity and fashion photographer Nicky Johnston, and it’s a beautiful shot!

Fans were quick to comment on the lovely photo, with many complimenting how similar they looked.

One wrote, ‘You girls look like sisters 💖🤩’

Another added, ‘She looks always more and more like you😍😍’

A third wrote, ‘Awww such a pretty photo of you both 💕’

And a fourth added, ‘Beautiful girls ❤️’

A week ago, Amanda also shared another photo alongside daughter Lexi, as the pair posed together in Italy.

Amanda wore an off-the-shoulder blue dress and Lexi wore a checkered pink and white dress. Both perfect for summer!

Mum-of-two Amanda frequently posts about her family on Instagram, and has even shared some personal stories with fans.

She shares Lexi and eight-year-old Hollie with Chris Hughes, her husband of 12 years.

Speaking candidly on her Heart breakfast show, she revealed how she gave birth to Lexi wearing a full-face of makeup.

She told fans, “My Lexi had this thing called placenta previa which means she couldn’t come out the normal way because her placenta was in the way.

“So I had to have a C-section so I did full glam. I had lip gloss, I did a lash. I literally said ‘Can I wear my [stilettos]?’ and they went ‘No way you have to take your shoes off.”

Last year, she was forced to defend herself after posting a photo of her kissing daughter Hollie.

She slammed her critics, saying anyone who found the photo inappropriate “wasn’t well”.