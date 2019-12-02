If you’re a parent, you’ve probably heard of Elf on the Shelf. It seems to be everywhere during the festive season, and now it’s part of the Christmas countdown thanks to Amazon.

Amazon is selling an Orna-Pop! Elf on the Shelf advent calendar, which has 25 ‘bop and pop’ pouches that inflate to reveal a joke, riddle, activity or game. The inflated packet can then be used as a Christmas decoration.

According to the product description, ‘Each day in December you get to bop and pop a foil pouch open. After you smack the bag it will begin to inflate until……….BOOM! The bag will pop and a tiny balloon will inflate and will be as cold as the North Pole!

‘Each ornament has colourful pictures and either a joke, riddle or game for kids to enjoy. This is so much fun and family members will be fighting over who gets to bop and pop each day! After your balloon fills up, tie it up with the silver cord and hang it on your Xmas tree!’

Even better, the final day features two bonus surprises so your child gets three things to open alongside their Christmas presents on the big day.

If you’re looking for a fun, non-edible advent calendar, then this one could be perfect for your child. It’s a great way to get everyone involved with the advent calendar opening, whether it’s telling a joke, solving a riddle or playing a game. The fact you then get to use them as decorations afterwards is another fun bonus.

Other good alternatives include a reverse advent calendar so you can give back to local charities, or you could even get crafty and do a homemade advent calendar.

That one’s a great option if you want to make your child’s extra special and personalised!

Will you be ordering an Elf on the Shelf advent calendar? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook.