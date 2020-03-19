We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

People across the country are relying on Amazon due to the coronavirus outbreak.

With so much of the population currently self-isolating in order to prevent further spread of the outbreak, many have taken to ordering household provisions and isolation must-haves from delivery websites.

And when we need something delivered to our front door, there’s nowhere we flock to faster than Amazon.

So with Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing that UK schools will be closing in order to try and tackle further spread of the pandemic, it seems that parents have rushed over to their favourite delivery website to stock up on home-schooling essentials.

Sales of educational books have skyrocketed on Amazon in the last 24 hours, with a 100-page book full of times tables increasing sales by a massive 775 per cent!

A whole range of other educational books have also jumped up in sales, including telling the time, mental maths and creative writing.

The jump in sales comes as the government announced that schools, nurseries and colleges will be closing from tomorrow (Friday 20th).

“After schools shut their gates from Friday afternoon, they will remain closed for most pupils – for the vast majority of pupils – until further notice,” said Boris Johnson.

“The objective is to slow the spread of the virus and we judge it is the right moment to do that,” he explained.

He also confirmed that schools will need to continue to “make provision” for children of key workers, as “we also need to keep the NHS going and to treat the number of rising cases”.

“We need health workers who are also parents to continue to go to work,” he explained. “And we need other critical workers with children to keep doing their jobs too – from police officers who are keeping us safe to the supermarket delivery drivers, social care workers who look after the elderly and who are so vital”.