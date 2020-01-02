America Ferrera expecting second child with husband Ryan Piers Williams

America Ferrera is expecting her second child.

The Ugly Betty actress took to her social media to reveal the exciting news that she is pregnant with her second child.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress made a special New Year’s announcement to her nearly one million followers, sharing a sweet photo to reveal the news.

America uploaded a photo of her and husband Ryan with their one-year-old son Sebastian enjoying the winter weather as they pose in snow boots against a snowy backdrop.

The mum-of-one can be seen cradling her growing bump, with little Sebastian tenderly touching the bump and Ryan beaming at his wife.

‘Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020! 🥰’America captioned her photo. ‘Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch’.

Fans and friends were thrilled for the actress on her growing family, with the post raking up over 200,000 likes and hundreds of comments from followers wishing the family well.

‘Congratulations!!!!’ wrote Big Little Liars star Reese Witherspoon. ‘This is the most exciting news ✨❤️’.

‘WOOOOOOOOOO HOOOOOOOOOOO,’ added Scandal actress Kerry Washington. ‘Congrats to you all 😍’.

Charmed actress Melonie Diaz wrote, ‘Omg yeeessss!!!!!🙌🏾❤️🙌🏾’ while Brooklyn Nine Nine star Melissa Fumero, who is currently expecting her second child as well, added, ‘YAYYYY!!! Congratulations again beauty!!! ❤️❤️❤️’.

Others wrote, ‘Oh my gosh!!! This is so special and exciting!! @americaferrera Sending you and your family all the love and blessings during this beautiful time ❤️’, ‘OMG BEST NEWS EVER MAMA! Congrats!!!’ and ‘Incredible wonderful news. Happy New Year 🖤’.

This will the second child for America and husband Ryan after they welcomed son Sebastian just over a year ago in November 2018.

The actress took to Instagram to announce that she and Ryan had welcomed a son with a sweet photo of the new parents cradling their little one’s foot.

‘When 2 become 3,’ the proud mum captioned her photo. ‘Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams – aka Baz!

‘Mom, Dad, and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love! 😍😍😍’.

Big congrats to the whole family on their exciting news!