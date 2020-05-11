America Ferrera welcomes second baby with husband Ryan Piers Williams

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

America Ferrera has welcomed her second baby with her husband Ryan Piers Williams.

The former Ugly Betty star took to her Instagram page to share the lovely news that she had given birth to her second baby.

Revealing the news on Mother’s Day, the now mum-of-two shared an adorable photo of the proud parents holding their newborn’s hand, writing, ‘🌟LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS 🌟arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself.

‘Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family. 💫’.

The TV star also shared a pair of videos to promote a charitable cause, revealing that Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria had organised her baby shower and the donations for the important cause.

America continued, ‘Quarantine may have canceled her Baby Shower but it didn’t stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools – spaces for moms and children at the border to learn, play, and stay safe through these hard times.

‘Dear friends, if you’re considering sending Lucia a gift, please donate to @yeswecanwf in her name. Or make a donation today in honor of the Moms you love! Visit www.yeswecan.world for more info.

‘Thank you @elsamariecollins @evalongoria & @thisisabouthumanity for organizing the baby shower and donations!’ she continued.

‘And thank you to to all my friends and loved ones who donated gifts to support these beautiful families! Enjoy the video of your gifts reaching families! #WelcomeLucia #FamilyOfFour #MayTheFourth #MothersDay’.

This is the second baby for America, who announced her pregnancy back in January, after she welcomed her first child back in 2018.

Fans and friends were thrilled for the star, with one writing, ‘Oh my goodness!! My heart is exploding for y’all ❤️ Happy Mother’s Day and a huge congratulations to you and your beautiful family on this perfect edition 💕’.

Another commented, ‘Welcome Lucia! And congratulations America, Ryan and Baz!!! Brilliant news!!! Happy Mother’s Day and loads of love from my Family to Yours 🌸💗🌸’.

Others added, ‘She came! Amazing!!! Happy Mother’s Day America! ❤️’ and ‘Ahhhh!!! Congrats!!! Welcome to the world Lucia! You are amazing! ❤️’.

Big congrats to the family on their new arrival!