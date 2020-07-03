We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amir Khan has shared a heartbreaking after his nephew tragically passed away.

The professional boxer, who appeared on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in the past, took to his Instagram page to share the devastating news with his over 1.3 million followers that his infant nephew had passed away shortly after being born.

Posting a photo of him alongside his brother and some other family members at a burial plot, which had a sign reading ‘Abdul Wasse Khan’ and ‘1st July 2020’, the devastated uncle wrote, ‘Tough day for the family. Indeed we belong to Allah, and Indeed to him we will return.’

Explaining that the newborn passed away after he was born, Amir, who is father to three children with his wife Faryal Makhdoom, continued, ‘My nephew, son of my brother Haroon Khan passed away yesterday. The new born didn’t make it. May Allah make it easy for the family, especially the mother and father, please keep us in your prayers 🙏’.

The post raked up thousands of heartfelt words of condolence that friends and fans wrote to support the family in comments alongside the post.

‘My condolences are with you and your family. Sorry for the lost 🙏🏻❤️,’ wrote one, while others commented, ‘Prayers to God for peace and healing for the family’ and ‘Condolences to you and the family champ 🙏’.

Another wrote, ‘I’m so sorry for Haroon, his wife and all of your family’s loss. I can’t imagine how devastating this is for your family.

‘I know your nephew is resting peacefully in heaven. May Allah grant your family peace and support during this time. 🙏🏼🙌🏼💚’.

Others added, ‘So sad to hear about your loss. May his soul rest in piece’, ‘So sad, sending love and warmth to the family’ and ‘My condolences are with you & the family ❤️’.

Our thoughts are with Amir and his family during this difficult time ❤️