Former TOWIE star Amy Childs has told of how much she regrets altering her appearance with surgery and cosmetic procedures.

The mum-of-two shot to fame when she first appeared on the Essex reality show ten years ago, being known as the glam, lovably ditzy red head with fake boobs and a penchant for vajazzling.

Amy, who is mum to a two-year-old daughter called Polly and a one-year-old son whose name she is yet to share publicly, has now admitted she wishes she hadn’t undergone her two boob jobs and multiple rounds of filler and Botox.

“I’ve been very open about surgery. At one point I got so addicted,” the Celebs Go Dating star told Closer.

Confessing that since having children she’s come to terms with her appearance, Amy added, “I wish I’d never had it done. Looking back, when I was younger, I’d get offered so many treatments because I was in the public eye. You start playing around with yourself and your body, but I feel like I’ve now taken a massive step back. I love my mum body.

“I didn’t even need Botox – but I had it done once because it was free.

“It didn’t do anything for me. I look back now and think I didn’t need any of it – but it was so easy to go and get it done. With filler especially, you think it’ll make you look perfect – it doesn’t. It makes you look old.”

This comes after Amy spoke out about battling depression after becoming a single mum when she split with her son’s father, Ritchie, last year.

“The truth is I lost myself last year,” she told the Sun Online.

“I put on baby weight, I massively lost my confidence and I just felt really sh*t in myself.

“I had split up from Ritchie and I was a single mum of two kids under two.

“I was depressed and didn’t want to do anything.”