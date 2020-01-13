Comedian Amy Schumer has opened up about her IVF treatment in a recent Instagram post, thanking fans for their support.

Sharing a photo from a doctor’s office, Amy Schumer wrote an emotional post updating fans on her IVF journey. She thanked fans and explained that she was hoping to freeze embryos.

Her caption read, ‘Thank you ladies and a few gentleman. We are gonna freeze embryos hopefully. I learned to eat salty food after and drink Gatorade. Ice the area. Take arnica and put arnica on the bruises. To be patient and kind to myself and that there are sooooo many of us willing to be there for each other.

‘Your stories helped me more than you can imagine. I feel incredibly lucky. I’m really hoping this works and staying positive. Much much love! 💪🏾’

The stand-up comic has received many messages of support from fellow celebrities. Actress Julianne Moore wrote, ‘Good luck ❤️🍀’

Model Tess Holliday added, ‘Being patient and kind to yourself is key. You’ve got this💕, and 13 Reasons why star Katherine Langford, said,‘Thinking of you ❤️’

Amy Schumer is already a mum to son Gene Attell, who she welcomed in May 2019 with her husband Chris Fischer.

But the couple have explained that they are keen to give their son a sibling, as confirmed by Amy.

A few days before her recent update, Amy explained that she was a week into her IVF treatment and feeling ‘really run down and emotional’. She shared a photograph of her bruised body alongside her caption.

The star wrote, ‘I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional. If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling. ❤️’

Amy’s first pregnancy with Gene was difficult, as she was hospitalised with an acute morning sickness known as hyperemesis gravidarum. This is the same condition Duchess Kate Middleton experienced in all of her pregnancies.

We wish Amy all the best with her IVF journey!